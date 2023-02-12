Business
The post-pandemic corporate earnings boom in the United States is over
Now that Corporate Americas earnings season is winding down, the lesson is clear: a two-year streak of inflated earnings is over.
Along with the bulk of the quarterly reports, earnings per share for S&P 500 index companies fell 2.3% in the final three months of 2022, the first drop since the third quarter of 2020, according to compiled data. by Bloomberg Intelligence.
Also of note: while most companies were still able to beat analyst forecasts, the share of those delivering negative surprises rose to its highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And profit margins are shrinking, squeezed by inflation and an economic outlook that has eroded the ability to pass on costs by raising prices.
Reports have underscored the wide lag between weakening fundamentals and a stock market that has rallied for much of this year on speculation that the Federal Reserve may be able to curb inflation without derailing the economy. ‘economy.
This focus on what lies ahead has led equity investors to largely ignore disappointing results from some of the market’s biggest companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. while piling on stocks that have outperformed. expectations like DuPont de Nemours Inc.
The lagged effects of tighter monetary and fiscal policy are leading to slower sales growth, but have also outpaced that to some extent, said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Alger. To be successful in short-term investing, you need to invest in companies that will demonstrate fundamental resilience in a difficult earnings environment.
Here are some of the key things we learned from the fourth quarter results:
Lack of technical gains
The biggest tech companies are feeling the effects of slowing demand and a weaker digital advertising market. Collectively, Meta Platforms Inc., Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet missed consensus earnings estimates by 8%, according to the Bank of America Corp strategist. Savita Subramanian, who attributed it to economic changes now that the last of the pandemic-era stimulus is firmly behind us.
Even so, most major tech stocks rallied amid rising expectations of a soft economic landing, optimism about China’s reopening and a rotation of investors to the hardest-hit stocks. Last year.
Job cuts bolster stock market bulls
While the labor market has remained surprisingly resilient in the face of Fed rate hikes, many companies are reacting quickly to cut staff in anticipation of a deeper downturn. Among them were Meta, Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Walt Disney Co., which saw their stocks gain on cost cutting.
That’s what investors are crying out for and there’s no better example than Meta, Algers Neuman said. Companies are listening to investors after more than a year of investors saying they need to stop spending and prefer to invest in companies that have more short-term profits.
Not all of the job cuts were well received, however, as companies such as News Corp., Dell Technologies Inc. and Match Group Inc. stumbled on the news with disappointing sales.
The economic downturn manifests itself
The jolt of the Fed’s continued efforts to control inflation showed up in earnings overall. Apple, for example, announced itsworst holiday resultsover the years as consumers around the world slowed down their spending on mobile devices and computers.
Overall, sales growth for S&P 500 companies slowed to 4.5% in the final three months of the year, less than half the pace of the previous three months and the slowest since the end of the year. of 2020, according to data compiled by BI. Businesses of Whirlpool Corp. at Tyson Foods Inc. said while the fallout from rising inflation and rising interest rates will impact expectations over the coming months, things will look up in the second half. of the year.
Margin pressures persist
Margins remained under pressure across all sectors as companies were forced to deal with tight labor supply and waning pricing power. Among non-financial companies, adjusted operating margins fell to 14.3%, the lowest quarterly margin in two years, from 14.9% in the third quarter, according to Wells Fargo.
Overall, operating margins beat expectations the least in more than a year, with the majority of S&P 500 companies falling short, according to BI data. Even with a wave of big tech job cuts, weaker demand coupled with negative operating leverage suggests greater pressure on margins ahead, according to BofAs Subramanian.
Elsewhere in corporate earnings:
February 10 Earnings Highlights
Asia:
Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Friday after the company forecast a sequential drop in first-quarter revenue
Toyota fell as automakers’ quarterly results failed to offset some analysts’ concerns about supply chain challenges.
EMEA:
Adidas plunged after the sportswear group warned that the fallout from the dispute with rapper and former partner Ye could result in an operating loss of 700 million in 2023, a forecast which analysts say is horrific and will take time to be corrected.
LOreal fell, reversing early gains, as some analysts beat the pace of the French beauty company’s fourth-quarter sales and 25% rise in dividends to highlight expensive stock valuations and a drop in margins operating. The results follow the pessimistic outlook of rival Este Lauder
Americas:
Lyft took a dive after the ride-hailing company gave a much weaker-than-expected forecast. Analysts have cut their price targets on the stock and scaled back their recommendations, noting that the company’s efforts to compete with rival Uber by lowering prices will squeeze margins
News Corp. fell after the media company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share that missed analysts’ average estimate, and said it would cut 5% of its staff this year, or about 1,250 positions.
