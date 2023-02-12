Dividends in a volatile market





Over the centuries, two of America’s wealthiest men have expressed their love for dividend-paying stocks.

John D. Rockefeller once said: Do you know the one thing that makes me happy? It’s to see my dividends arrive. In the modern age, everyone’s favorite investor, Warren Buffett, said: If you want the recipe for getting rich on the stock market, here it is: Find stocks with above-average and safe appreciation potential and dividends. croissants and buy them at attractive prices.

The beauty of good dividend-paying stocks is that they can provide a passive stream of tax-efficient income. If you are accumulating assets for retirement, you can reinvest the dividends during your working years and hope the stock continues to appreciate and accumulate over the long term. Once retired, you can turn on the tap and have dividends paid into your checking account to help meet your monthly income needs. The downside of investing in dividend stocks is that the company issuing the dividend will have less cash to reinvest in future growth. Often, dividend-paying stocks represent mature, slower-growing companies that lack the upside potential of their growth stock counterparts. That said, dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile during market corrections because dividend payouts can reassure investors when the stock market heads down. Some stocks fall into the category of dividend aristocrats. Companies considered aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 that have paid and increased their dividends over the past 25 years. The list of aristocrats changes every year because it is difficult to maintain and increase dividend payouts over multiple market cycles. Most of the companies on this list tend to be consumer staples, utilities, REITs, and energy companies. As an investor, you have several methods to use if you decide to invest in dividend-paying companies. You can buy individual stocks or buy a mutual fund or ETF made up of dividend-paying companies. Remember to check your holdings regularly whichever method you choose. Don’t just fall for the biggest dividend payers, as they may represent companies with less than stellar long-term growth and revenue prospects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/opinion/article/connecticut-money-dividends-volatile-market-17774951.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos