Connect with us

Business

4 stocks that will become ex-divided next week: do you own any?

 


Before the stock market opens next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements regarding stock splits. Vaxtex, Accuracy Shipping, Shreeji Translogistics and KCD Industries are the four stocks that will be split into shares next week. When a company announces a stock split, the number of its shares increases and the price per share decreases, but the market capitalization remains the same.

Companies typically announce stock splits to increase stock liquidity for small investors. Investors must have shares of the company in their demat accounts on the record date, which is the date that determines shareholders to credit company announcements such as stock split, free shares or dividend. The Boards of the aforementioned companies have set a record date for the stock split in the coming week’s sessions and therefore, in line with the T+1 settlement process implemented by the Indian stock market, the shares will also begin ex-separate trading that day.

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd

Pursuant to SEBI Regulation 42 (Registration and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has set Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as the record date, for the purpose of verifying the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the subdivision/ division of 1 (One) share of the capital of the Company having a nominal value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) each into 2 (Two) shares having a nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each “, the company said in a filing. Therefore, the stock will trade ex-split on February 15, 2023. On Friday, shares of Vaxtex Cotfab closed on the NSE at 6.20, down 0.80% from the previous close of 6.25.

Precision Shipping

Accuracy Shipping’s Board of Directors has advised NSE that in accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby advised that the Board of Directors of Accuracy Shipping company passed the resolution on February 1, 2022 and set the record date as Wednesday, February 15, 2023 for the purpose of subdividing 1 share of capital of Rs. 10/- each into 10 shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid, pursuant to shareholder approval received by electronic mail vote on January 19, 2023. The Company has set February 15, 2023 as the record date for the aforementioned stock split. On Friday, shares of Accuracy Shipping closed on the NSE at 173.00, down 1.70% from the previous close of 176.00.

Shreeji Translogistics

The board of directors said in a filing that the company has set Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible for the split of each capital share of par value of 10 each into 5 capital shares with a par value of 2 each fully paid, approved by shareholders. Therefore, the stock will also trade ex-split on Wednesday. On Friday, shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd closed on the BSE at 382.35 each, down 1.38% from the previous close of 387.70.

KCD Industries

The company has set Friday, February 17, 2023 as the “record date”, to verify the shareholders’ eligibility for the stock split of one share having a par value of Rs. 5/- each into 5 shares of a face value of Re. 1 each. On Friday, shares of KCD Industries India closed on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of 5.00% at Level 100.80 each. Over the past year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 124.00% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 3.92% so far in 2023.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/4-stocks-to-turn-ex-split-next-week-do-you-own-any-11676133974525.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: