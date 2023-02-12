4 stocks that will become ex-divided next week: do you own any?

Before the stock market opens next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements regarding stock splits. Vaxtex, Accuracy Shipping, Shreeji Translogistics and KCD Industries are the four stocks that will be split into shares next week. When a company announces a stock split, the number of its shares increases and the price per share decreases, but the market capitalization remains the same.

Companies typically announce stock splits to increase stock liquidity for small investors. Investors must have shares of the company in their demat accounts on the record date, which is the date that determines shareholders to credit company announcements such as stock split, free shares or dividend. The Boards of the aforementioned companies have set a record date for the stock split in the coming week’s sessions and therefore, in line with the T+1 settlement process implemented by the Indian stock market, the shares will also begin ex-separate trading that day.

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd

Pursuant to SEBI Regulation 42 (Registration and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has set Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as the record date, for the purpose of verifying the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the subdivision/ division of 1 (One) share of the capital of the Company having a nominal value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two Only) each into 2 (Two) shares having a nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each “, the company said in a filing. Therefore, the stock will trade ex-split on February 15, 2023. On Friday, shares of Vaxtex Cotfab closed on the NSE at 6.20, down 0.80% from the previous close of 6.25.

Precision Shipping

Accuracy Shipping’s Board of Directors has advised NSE that in accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Registration and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby advised that the Board of Directors of Accuracy Shipping company passed the resolution on February 1, 2022 and set the record date as Wednesday, February 15, 2023 for the purpose of subdividing 1 share of capital of Rs. 10/- each into 10 shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid, pursuant to shareholder approval received by electronic mail vote on January 19, 2023. The Company has set February 15, 2023 as the record date for the aforementioned stock split. On Friday, shares of Accuracy Shipping closed on the NSE at 173.00, down 1.70% from the previous close of 176.00.

Shreeji Translogistics

The board of directors said in a filing that the company has set Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible for the split of each capital share of par value of 10 each into 5 capital shares with a par value of 2 each fully paid, approved by shareholders. Therefore, the stock will also trade ex-split on Wednesday. On Friday, shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd closed on the BSE at 382.35 each, down 1.38% from the previous close of 387.70.

KCD Industries

The company has set Friday, February 17, 2023 as the “record date”, to verify the shareholders’ eligibility for the stock split of one share having a par value of Rs. 5/- each into 5 shares of a face value of Re. 1 each. On Friday, shares of KCD Industries India closed on the BSE at an upper circuit limit of 5.00% at Level 100.80 each. Over the past year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 124.00% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 3.92% so far in 2023.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics