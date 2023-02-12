stock market outlook: why the indian market won’t drop much and will still be a bit pricey





Although the Indian markets have been stable for 18 months, although the figures for this quarter have been bad, on an 18-month basis, we have made progress in terms of turnover and result, says Kunj Bansal, Founder, Investment-illiteracy.com. What is your view of the IT and durable consumer goods sectors?

The IT sector posted reasonably decent numbers. The pressures were expected and were visible in the margins due to rising labor costs, but now it looks like they will escalate over the next few quarters, if at all. There would be no pressure due to the cost of employees. If other costs don’t increase, we can see margin improvement, which we also saw in this quarter. At the other extreme, the sector that has really performed poorly is consumer durables. Now they’re not just that the top line didn’t rise, which was in line with expectations. We all know that we have read, seen, witnessed, analyzed that the demand is not there, both in rural and urban areas. So that pressure was definitely there. That, along with the fact that the reduction in commodity price benefits could not be fully absorbed by consumer durables companies during this quarter, on the bottom line, there was additional pressure. These are the extremes of the market in this earnings season. Margins are under pressure, commodity inflation returns, the Adani fiasco adds some uncertainty to the technical setup. So do the markets look weak?

A simple answer to your question may be yes. But let’s put things in perspective. In terms of the market over the last 18 months, we haven’t made any progress. The level of today’s indices, especially the Nifty and Sensex large cap indices, are where they were 18 months ago. Of course, in between for Nifty, we went to a life high of 18,800 odd in November and December the first week and a low of 15,200 in between. But on a net-net basis in 18 months, we’ve gotten nowhere. So that’s one way of looking at things. The other way or rather the second point is that in this process, mid and small caps have clearly underperformed. Over 18 months, if the largecaps are flat, their return is negative. This is the second point. Third, it also partly answers the conundrum or discussion that we keep having that Indian markets are still expensive on the PE ratio or any other metric. We are not cheap. There are two points here; First, an economy the size of India, which is still expected to grow by around 6%, the market would not be cheap, regardless of foreign investors pulling out. But still, if an economy is going to grow almost at the highest rate in the world, that’s where the money will come in and, as a result, the market will be expensive. Second, at any time, corrections will lead to a slight correction in valuation. So if our markets have been stable for 18 months, although the numbers for this quarter have been bad, but on an 18-month basis, we have improved in terms of turnover and results, more precisely because before 18 months it was the Corona period. Now that growth has not factored into the market in large cap indices and valuation. So that’s where we might not fall much, but yeah, there’s always a possibility of that happening in the short term. It’s always hard to predict.

