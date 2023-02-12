IBM Stock (NYSE:IBM): Its dividend growth story is flawed

International Business Machinery (New York Stock Exchange: IBM) has the second-longest history of dividend growth in the information technology sector, with 27 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. The shares are currently trading with a hefty 4.9% yield attached, seemingly bolstering the stock’s case as an attractive dividend growth play in the space.

That said, it appears that IBM’s dividend growth story is flawed, as the lack of indicative growth and high leverage limit the potential for meaningful payouts going forward. I am therefore neutral on the title.

Good developments, but not good enough

IBM has seen some positive developments lately. Unfortunately, these developments aren’t good enough to sustain a meaningful shift in revenue from here. The company recently released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings report, with slightly improved results, excluding currency headwinds. Yet IBM’s core operations continue to lag while its leverage remains a concern, even after continued deleveraging.

Specifically, for the fourth quarter, IBM reported revenue of $16.7 billion, flat year-over-year. While revenue actually grew 6% in constant currency (CC), with the stronger year-over-year dollar being the main impediment to revenue growth, it is once again evident that IBM is struggling to penetrate significantly deeper into its existing markets.

Software Segment

Even IBM’s Software segment, which includes hybrid platforms and solutions and transaction processing and is expected to be the company’s main growth driver, saw revenue rise 2.8% or 8, 0% in DC. Recall that this division also includes Red Hat, IBM’s flagship child for its “growth story”, and yet Red Hat’s revenue grew only 10% or 15% in CC.

Red Hat’s growth is barely enough to elevate the entire software division, let alone IBM’s overall results. This is especially true given that some divisions of IBM’s software segment continue to struggle. Transaction processing revenue, for example, was down 3% for the quarter, even though the transaction processing industry has seen robust growth of late (see Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) for relevant industry growth metrics).

Consulting and infrastructure segments

IBM’s Consulting and Infrastructure segments also posted disappointing results. Revenues grew only 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively, and although currency effects reduced results, as mentioned above, the high single-digit growth in constant currency would still have been dull.

However, the company is also struggling to keep up with the growth of its competitors in these segments. Seeing infrastructure support revenue drop by 8%, for example, is rather unacceptable, given that infrastructure spending has skyrocketed of late.

Profitability, outlook and indebtedness

While IBM’s earnings failed to excite, the company managed to improve its earnings somewhat. For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 7% year over year to $3.60. So for the year, adjusted earnings per share landed at $9.13, up 15.1% from fiscal 2021, following improved margins.

Still, given IBM’s expectations for fiscal 2023, revenue and bottom line growth metrics are expected to remain somewhat lackluster. Revenue growth is expected to land in the mid-digits, and that’s in constant currency, while free cash flow is expected to be close to $10.5 billion.

Based on these factors, earnings per share growth should also be in the mid range. Moreover, despite relatively strong free cash flow, it is apparently going to be allocated to paying down its debt, which remains at exorbitant levels.

Even after gradually paying down its long-term debt over the years, which fell from $58.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to $46.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, investors are unlikely to see this. free cash flow will additionally be returned to them through the dividend, as the company remains heavily indebted.

The 4.9% dividend yield isn’t worth it

Given IBM’s legendary track record of dividend growth and a substantial dividend yield of 4.9%, investors might consider the stock a suitable choice for dividend growth portfolios. However, as we have just seen, IBM’s growth remains uninteresting.

Even in constant currency terms, mid-single-digit earnings-per-share growth is unable to support meaningful increases in dividends, while free cash flow projections approaching $10.5 billion will not are not exciting because IBM should allocate a large part of it. repay its debt if we want the balance sheet to become healthier.

This is evident by the gradual slowdown in dividend growth as the company simply cannot afford higher payouts as it strives to deleverage.

Specifically:

Between 2010 and 2015, IBM’s dividend increased by an average of 14.9% per year.

Between 2015 and 2020, IBM’s dividend has increased by an average of 5.4% per year.

Between 2017 and 2022, IBM’s dividend has increased by an average of 2.2% per year.

Finally, IBM’s latest dividend increase was only 0.6%, further reinforcing this trend.

Is IBM Stock a Buy, Analysts Say?

As for Wall Street’s view of the stock, International Business Machines Corporation has a Consensus Hold rating based on three buys, seven holds and one sell given over the past three months. At $143.56, the average forecast for IBM shares suggests upside potential of 5.9%.

Takeaway meals

With IBM’s finances lagging behind for decades (the company’s revenues are currently lower than in the early 1990s), the stock’s investment case has been buoyed solely by its dividend. However, with earnings expected to grow in the mid-single digits at best, investors should expect any future dividend hikes to be minor, as indicated by the long-term decelerating trend in the stock market. dividend growth and IBM’s latest insignificant dividend hike.

In addition, the majority of the company’s free cash flow is intended to be used for deleveraging. Thus, IBM cannot really engage in external growth paths. In this regard, I find the stock’s dividend growth investment case to be rather flawed, with future total returns likely unable to exceed current dividend levels.

