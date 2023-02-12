Saudi stock exchange plans to launch one-time stock option in Q2 2023: CEO





RIYADH: At least 23 companies are preparing for an IPO in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom emerges as a global financial center in line with the goals set out in Vision 2030, a senior official has said. Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, said 2022 was a record year for the Saudi capital market, with 49 listings, as well as SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity; the highest number in a single year, except for 2019 when Saudi Aramco was listed. Today, there are 23 such companies on the trail, awaiting the appropriate time for an initial public offering, El-Kuwaiz said. He added: 2022 was a record year in terms of the number of IPOs. We had 49 listings, which include listings on the main market, listings on Nomu, as well as listings for other investment products. Last year, capital markets raised around SR40 billion in equity, which was actually the highest number raised in a single year, excluding the year of Saudi Aramco’s listing. According to El-Kuwaiz, Saudi Arabia was the fourth largest market in the world by amount of equity raised, just behind China, India and South Korea. The chairman of the CMA, however, noted that despite the wave of IPO applications, the authority is very vigilant in approving these applications. Despite the higher number of registrations and a higher number of applications, we are also seeing a higher number of rejections. The CMA, for the first time, has begun to reject records that do not meet disclosure and government standards, he added. Commenting on the desirability of a dual listing, El-Kuwaiz added: We have several discussions on the dual listing. We have started to see a dynamic surge of applicants who are seriously exploring opportunities. We will create frameworks based on this interest. El-Kuwaiz also highlighted the rapid increase in the participation of foreign investors in the Saudi capital market. Foreign investors account for less than 15% of the float, according to CMA chairman, and they were responsible for an inflow of SR 43 billion in 2022, the highest since the opening of the capital market and the inclusion in global indices. We continue to see a rapid increase in the proportion of foreign investors, both in terms of percentage ownership and trade. On the equity market, returns from foreign investors remain rather positive. Our expectation is that the positive is never good enough. I think we still need to improve the regulations to make the market more accessible, he said. El-Kuwaiz further pointed out that Saudi Arabia has taken all the necessary steps and regulatory reforms to simplify the process of investing in the Kingdom. Speaking about the ongoing Capital Market Forum, he said the number of people attending the conference reflects the level of capital market activities and the level of IPO activities in the Kingdom.

