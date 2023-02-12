Center drafts response to SC concerns over collapse of Adani shares, says Nirmala Sitharaman

On February 11, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reported that the government was drafting a response to Supreme Court concerns over the collapse of Adani Group shares following a research report released by the US short seller Hindenburg Research, and pointed out that India’s experienced regulators are already seized with the issue.

A bench of three judges headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud had on Friday expressed concerns about the need to protect Indian investors from sudden market volatility, noting that the stock market is not is not just limited to high-value investors but also a broad cross-section of the middle class.

How to ensure that what happened does not happen again in the future? noted the CJI on Friday. The Supreme Court has requested a memo from the market regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on the stock market regulatory framework at its next hearing on February 13, and said it may even consider creating a group of experts to act. as a wise guiding force in this matter.

Ms Sitharaman, responding to a question about the court observations after a meeting with the board of the Reserve Bank of Indias in the capital, said: Obviously you don’t expect me to tell you, to you or to this gathering of seasoned journalists, what I will be saying in court.

Regulators on their toes

Second, Indian regulators – and I’m sitting with one of the oldest regulators in the country [pointing to central bank governor Shaktikanta Das] — Indian regulators are very, very experienced and experts in their field. Regulators are therefore quite seized with this matter and they are on their guard, as always, not just now. So I will leave it at that, said the minister.

Ms Sitharaman also hit back at criticism of the new personal income tax regime impacting the savings rate and investment in the country, or seeking to stimulate consumption rather than savings, suggesting that These were unnecessary deductions taken from a simple step to give more money to the country. hands of the middle class in particular.

Reduce the tax burden

This government action was purely to reduce the tax burden on the middle class and to ensure that the promise that was made a few years ago — which was delayed due to COVID and other reasons — that we would simplify the taxation, not only just simplify for compliance reasons, but also reduce the rate so that it does not become a burden on the shoulders, in particular, of the middle class, she pointed out.

Rejecting the idea that the government should be pushing homeowners towards certain savings, Ms Sitharaman asked: Why should I underestimate the decision-making ability of a homeowner who takes care of his family, manages his family, takes care the future interest of the household, [by] saying, you put your money here, I’ll get you to do it, but you might not want to put it there because I didn’t give an incentive?

I don’t think it is necessary for the government to even induce such measures, to induce a person who earns his money and runs his house. [He] is wise enough to know where to put his money. He’ll save, he’ll insure himself and his family and everything else. It’s up to him to decide. I haven’t discouraged him from doing anything, nor am I into the new regime, urging him to do anything in particular. It’s up to him to take a call, she concludes.