Business
ROUNDUP: Investments fall in the stock market, as investors trade for 22.71 billion naira worth of shares
Investors traded 944.293 million shares worth N22.710 billion in 18,615 trades last week on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
This was below the 3.789 billion shares that investors traded in 20,333 deals the previous week, which were valued at 27.5 trillion naira.
Best Performing NGX Sector
Based on the volume of shares traded, the financial services sector was the best performer after registering 634.086 million shares valued at 6.442 billion naira and trading 8,540 transactions.
The consumer goods industry followed, with investors trading 78.603 million shares on its floor in 2,993 deals, worth N2.218 billion.
The conglomerate industry reported that 59.564 million shares, worth N110.109 million, were traded in 788 transactions.
The first three actions
The top three stocks last week were Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc.
They were selected on the basis of volume measurement, as the three companies said investors traded 269.288 million shares worth N2.999 billion in 1,845 trades.
The volume of shares traded on their trading floors allowed GTCO, Universal Insurance Plc and Transnational Corporation to represent 28.52% and 13.21% of the volume and value of total share turnover, respectively.
Top five winners of the week
Tripple Gee stock gained N0.32kobo, ending the week at N1.37kobo per share, higher than the N1.05 it started with.
International Energy Insurance’s share rose to N1.24kobo per share, from N0.99kobo per share, gaining N0.25kobo.
Conoil saw its share price increase by N5.55kobo, to end the week at N32.05, as opposed to the opening price of N26.50kobo.
Also Read: Market cap down N36.57 billion as Fidelity Bank and others post losses
MRS Oil’s share value rose to N21.25 kob per share, appreciating by N1.90 kob, from N19.35 kob.
NNFM stock closed the week at N10.70kobo per share against N9.75kobo per share, appreciating by N0.95kobo.
Top 5 losers of the week
FTN Cocoa shares fell 15.15%, to settle at N0.28kobo, below the N0.33kobo with which it opened the week.
Prestige Assurance shares fell 13.04%, to close at N0.40kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.46kobo per share.
Japaul Gold also posted a loss of 11.76%, with the share falling to 0.30 kobo per share from 0.34 kobo per share.
The Mutual Benefit share fell to 0.32 kobo per share, losing 11.11% from the 0.36 kobo per share it started trading with.
The Royal Exchange share fell from 0.82 kobo to 0.74 kobo per share, losing 9.76% in five days.
