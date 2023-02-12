Tesla Investor Day





“Fast Money” traders are at odds over Tesla with an upcoming key event. Even though Tesla shares rallied around CEO Elon Musk’s plans to unveil his “Master Plan 3” at Investor Day on March 1, trader Julie Biel warns that earnings are likely to stagnate. “This business isn’t really as healthy as it could be,” portfolio manager Kayne Anderson Rudnick told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Wednesday. “He’s going to face a lot of competition from established players.” Tesla shares initially rebounded from last Wednesday’s announcement. “[Musk] is great for stoking a frenzy,” Biel added. “He has his Twitter and Tesla brethren behind him, and that’s a significant strength for the stock. Biel also questioned the reliability of the product. “I updated my Tesla. Its windows go down just randomly. I will return to the garage and the only window will be rolled down. Like that’s just not the quality of a product,” she said. “Building cars is difficult. So I’m concerned about the long-term fundamentals of this company and its ability to compete.” A report released this week by JD Power finds that Tesla ranks among the top five automotive brands for vehicle reliability in the States. The consumer data and analytics firm has officially included Tesla on its list for the first time, yet Steve Grasso appears to be stepping on the accelerator.”[Musk] can pull a rabbit out of the hat anytime it wants, and that’s another rabbit and another hat,” said the CEO of Grasso Global. the way it looks right now, and that could always change by trader, but I’d rather be there,” he said. Its bullish case also reflects a favorable technical picture. TSLA 1Y mountain Tesla, 1 year “If you can stabilize above $200 [a share]there is a real gap in the techniques up to $230 [to] $240 for me,” Grasso noted. On Friday, Tesla gave up its earnings. But the stock still closed almost 4% higher for the week and has gained 60% so far this year.

