A bull market is coming: 1 FAANG stock to avoid and 1 to buy now

In 2022, economic uncertainty sent the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound tumbling in a bear market, and all five FAANG stocks posted their worst performance in more than a decade. The silver lining to this situation is that a new bull market will eventually erase the losses suffered by both indices, and several FAANG stocks are well positioned to rebound when that happens.

Here is a FAANG stock to avoid and one to buy now.

The FAANG stock to avoid

Metaplatforms (META -2.12%)is the undisputed leader in social media. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are three of the four most popular social apps on the planet, and their ability to engage users has made Meta the second largest digital advertiser. But its recent financial results revealed cracks in the business that should give investors pause.

In the fourth quarter, Meta reached nearly 3 billion daily active users across its app family, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more people are using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp daily than ever before. Yet Meta saw ad revenue drop 4% in the fourth quarter, and revenue fell 52% year-over-year. To be fair, macroeconomic headwinds certainly played a role in these dismal results, but investors should still focus on two issues.

First, Meta has failed to grow ad revenue despite record numbers of daily active users, implying that apps like Facebook and Instagram could lose appeal as rivals like ByteDance’s TikTok gain traction. popularity. Moreover, if Meta already reaches 3 billion people every day, investors must wonder if its social applications are close to saturation. Either way, Meta will likely struggle to grow its advertising business at a meaningful rate in the years to come.

Second, Meta saw its profits halved last year, in part due to mounting losses at Reality Labs, the segment of its business focused on creating metaverse technologies. Investors must wonder how quickly Meta can scale this segment, especially as Reality Labs’ revenue fell 5% to $2.2 billion last year, while its operating loss hit a record $13.7 billion.

Here’s the big picture: Meta is facing headwinds in its ad business, and Reality Labs is burning through cash at a record pace. This portends tougher days ahead, so investors should avoid the stock for now. This does not mean that shareholders must sell. If Meta succeeds in its metaverse ambitions, it will almost certainly be worth much more in the future. But I would wait for a bit more clarity on whether the company can re-accelerate growth before starting (or adding) a position in the stock.

FAANG stock to buy

netflix (NFLX -4.18%) was hammered by economic headwinds in 2022. The company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade during the first quarter as high inflation drove shifts in consumer spending. Meanwhile, unfavorable exchange rates caused by the strength of the US dollar blunted growth throughout the year. For example, while Netflix saw revenue growth of just 2% in the fourth quarter, its revenue grew 10% in constant currency.

Fortunately, economic headwinds are a temporary issue, and the fourth quarter report included some positive updates for investors. First, Netflix beat the Wall Street consensus with 4% subscriber growth, thanks in part to the successful launch of its ad-supported streaming service. Second, Netflix just launched a paid sharing product designed to prevent password sharing. For context, management estimates that 100 million households access content without paying and monetizing even a fraction of those households could significantly increase its subscriber base, which currently sits at 230 million.

More broadly, Netflix leads the streaming industry in terms of engagement, thanks in large part to its content leadership. Last year, Netflix accounted for 13 of the top 15 streaming series and five of the top 15 streaming movies, according to Nielsen. It should also be noted that Netflix was the second most downloaded entertainment app (behind TikTok) in 2022. This information indicates a strong competitive position in the still nascent streaming industry.

According to Omdia, consumer spending on subscription video services will grow 7% per year to $118 billion by 2027, while online ad spending will grow 14% per year to $362 billion over the course of 2027. of the same period. Given the authority of its brand and the recent launch of its ad-supported tier, Netflix is ​​well positioned to capitalize on both trends.

Currently, shares are trading at 5.2 times sales, a discount to the five-year average of 8.4 times sales. This is why this FAANG stock is a buy.