Investors need to embrace these stocks we love

New York

CNN

—



Many people don’t have the time or inclination to do extensive stock research.

It’s often easier to buy an exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of the best blue chips, like Apple



(AAPL)Microsoft



(MSFT) and Amazon



(AMZN). Other investors like to bet on themes and memes instead of looking at a company’s financial statements and regulatory filings. Hence the recent craze for dynamic actions like GameStop



(GEM) and AMC



(AMC).

But for old-school investors with a bit of gray in their hair (and seasoned business reporters like yours truly), there are other ways to find long-term winning stocks.

I’ve run stock screens using market data software, first FactSet and now Refinitiv, on and off for the 20-plus years I’ve worked at CNN Business. (It was CNNMoney when I started.)

I typically did this stock pick feature in early to mid-February as a Stocks We Love type story, tying it to Valentine’s Day. (Here is the First I did it in 2002!) So they’ve often been littered with corny references about how romantic it is to find a reliable company you can rely on for a long-term relationship.

Well, investing trends have changed quite a bit over the past two decades. Some would argue that active investing (actually choosing individual companies) is out of fashion thanks to the rise of passively managed index funds.

And to be fair, the experts are right, for the most part. Investors generally benefit from owning an index ETF. If the goal is to save for retirement specifically, a diverse mix of companies is safer than trying the riskier strategy of identifying individual winners and losers.

But you know what they say about not being able to teach an old dog new tricks? I still believe there is value in finding quality stocks at bargain prices. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch of Fidelity fame would probably agree.

With that in mind, I ran one last stock screen for this Valentine’s Day. Like my screens past, I tried to find companies with strong fundamentals (strong sales and earnings growth), low debt levels, and high returns on equity. And perhaps most importantly, I have selected companies trading at a reasonable price based on their estimated earnings.

This screen ended up identifying 33 companies that might make sense as a buy and hold investment. All have generated double-digit annual sales growth over the past five years and they are all expected to see earnings growth of at least 10% per year for the next few years.

Some of the most prominent companies on the list? Accenture, IT services and consulting giant



(ACN) makes the cut. Just like software leader Adobe



(ADBE)semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices



(ADI)chip equipment behemoth Applied Materials



(REALLY) and owner of Venmo PayPal



(PYPL).

That’s a healthy dose of exposure to the tech sector. But several other non-techies also made my list.

Progressive auto insurer



(RPG) (hello Flo!), Humana health fund



(hum)cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty



(ULTA)manufacturer of UGG boots and sneakers Hoka Deckers Outdoor



(BRIDGE) and trucker JB Hunt



(JBHT) matched my criteria.

Just like the financial services firm Raymond James



(RJF)perhaps most famous for having his name on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium that Tom Brady briefly called home.

None of these stocks are likely to be a moonshot that will rise because of comments someone makes on Reddit. But they could offer a bit more in terms of security and reliability. And after all, isn’t that what we all expect from a long-term partner on Valentine’s Day?

The broader market continued to rally, largely on hopes that inflationary pressures (and more Federal Reserve rate hikes) will soon be a thing of the past. But consumers are still nervous when it comes to buying more expensive items.

Meat processing giant Tyson Foods



(TSN) announced disappointing results last week, largely due to a decline in consumer demand for more expensive beef. Luxury clothing retailer Capri Holdings



(ICRP)which owns the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands, also posted poor numbers.

But shoppers still seem to be spending on more affordable products. Pepsi



(DYNAMISM) reported sales and earnings last week that beat Wall Street targets. The fast food giant Yum! Brands



(YUM)the owner of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, also posted strong results.

That could bode well for several big consumer companies that are set to report earnings this week, including Pepsi competitor Coca-Cola.



(NO) as well as restaurant brands



(QSR)the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs.

Kraft-Heinz



(CC)Bloomin Brands restaurateur



(BLMN)brewer Sam Adams Boston Beer



(SAT) and food delivery service DoorDash are also expected to release their latest results this week.

Restaurant stocks in particular could do well.

Consumers continue to exchange goods for services, said Jharonne Martis, director of consumer research for Refinitiv, in a report. Martis noted that the broader restaurant and leisure sector continued to outperform other consumer-related industries this year.

Inflation is obviously always a concern for major consumer brands. Businesses face the challenge of trying to pass on higher costs to customers without scaring them away.

This could, however, become less of a problem.

The US government will release both its consumer price index and its producer price index for January this week and economists are hoping for a further downturn in prices year-on-year. Consumer prices rose 6.5% in the 12 months to December, from 7.1% in November.

There are positive signs. Inflation has passed the peak, so there is some respite, said Kathryn Kaminski. Chief Research Strategist at AlphaSimplex.

Higher prices have been a problem for retailers over the holidays. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December from November, according to US government figures, after falling 0.6% in November.

But retail sales should rebound as inflation becomes less of a problem. Economists predict a 0.9% increase in retail sales for January when those numbers are released later this week.

Monday: TreeHouse Foods Revenue



(THS)Newspaper budget



(CAR)FirstEnergy



(FE)IAC



(IAC) And Palantize

Tuesday: US CPI; GDP of Japan; UK employment report; Coca-Cola revenue, Asahi GroupMarriott



(MAR). Cleveland Cliffs



(CFL)Restaurant Brands, Suncor Energy



(US), AirbnbHerbalife



(HLF)come on daddy



(GDDY) and TripAdvisor



(JOURNEY)

Wednesday: US retail sales; UK inflation; weekly crude oil inventories; annual meeting of Charlie Mungers Daily Journal Co



(DJCO); revenues from Kraft Heinz, Lithia Motors



(BOY)Sunoco



(SUN)Sonic Automotive



(SAH)Ryder



(R)Gold Barrick



(GOLD)biogenic



(BIB)Owens Corning



(CO), Krispy KremeCisco



(CSCO)AIG



(IGA)Shopify



(SHOP) and Boston beer

THURSDAY: US IPP; US weekly jobless claims: US housing starts and building permits; real estate prices in China; US Foods revenue



(USFD)Lenovo



(LNVGF)Nestle



(NSRGF), World ParamountSouth



(SO)Hasbro



(AT)Hyatt



(H)Bloomin Brands, We workApplied materials



(REALLY), DoorDash, DraftKings and Redfin



(RDFN)

Friday: Deere Earnings



(OF)AutoNation



(A)Sands China



(SCHYF) and AMC networks



(AMCX)