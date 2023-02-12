PSE to Host Online Investment Expo – Manila Bulletin





The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is hosting Investment Expo 2023, an online conference aimed at educating retail investors and the general public about equity investing and legitimate financial instruments, from March 9-11, 2023. “The success of the first investment expo last year is proof that discussions about financial literacy are badly needed right now,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon. President and CEO of PSE Ramon S. Monzon He added that we have strengthened the range of activities for this year’s Expo to make learning and understanding investment concepts even more attractive. The Investment Expo will feature panel discussions on the economic and market outlook for 2023 and on developing a healthy relationship with money. There will also be webinars on stock market basics, technical analysis, and building a stock portfolio. The practical application of investment know-how and strategy will be tested through a personal finance game. Meanwhile, the top three teams from the Campus Expo 2022 equity research competition will once again put their research skills to the test in a portfolio competition while graduates of the PSE Certified Securities Specialist course will compete in an online stock market quiz. Presenters of the PSE Investment Expo 2023 event are Abacus Securities Corporation (MyTrade), COL Financial Group, Inc., First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation, G-Xchange, Inc. (GCash), DoubleDragon Corporation, MerryMart Consumer Corp. and Premier Island Power REIT Company. Registration for the event is free. Interested participants can log on to https://pseinvestmentexpo2023.vfairs.com/ to register. Prizes await 30 of the first 3,000 registered participants. The PES will also offer other prizes to the participants of the event. The five most active Expo participants in the leaderboard and the three most liked photos in the photo booth will win gadgets. The highest placer for said contests will respectively win an iPhone 14 and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE. The raffle prizes up for grabs include a MacBook Air, iPad, and Airpods Pro, among others. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO JOIN



