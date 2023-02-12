Connect with us

Business

Crypto bank Silvergate ranks second most shorted stock on Wall Street

 


Crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. ranks second as the most shorted stock in the United States, with over 72.5% of its stock shorted, according at the last Short Interest Reporting of February 9.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) collects and publishes short interest positions for all equity securities twice a month. A short position means that investors and traders believe the price of a security, such as a stock, will fall. A short seller takes advantage of a falling price of a security.

At the time of writing, Silvergate (SI) stock is down more than 87% in the last twelve months. The bearish sentiment on Silvergate stems from its recent earnings report and the legal battles the company is facing over its relationship with bankrupt firms FTX and Alameda Research.

On Jan. 17, the bank announced a net loss of $1 billion attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to a report from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Silvergate experienced large deposit outflows during the period, which forced the company to seek wholesale funding and sell debt securities to maintain its cash.

Silvergate reportedly borrowed $3.6 billion from the US Federal Home Loan Banks System to mitigate the effects of increased withdrawals following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November 2022.

The bank is facing investigations and lawsuits in the United States for allegedly assisting FTX in fraudulent activities, including lending and mixing user funds. The company has been accused of ‘facilitating FTX investment fraud’, while shareholders claim Silvergate violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A Justice Department investigation is currently underway into the role of the bank in FTX activities.

According to Silvergate, Alameda opened an account with the bank in 2018, before the launch of FTX. The company says it performed due diligence at the time and continuously monitored the situation.

Moodys Investors Service recently reacted to the banking situation, lowering the ratings of Silvergate Capital and its bank to “junk”, with a negative outlook for both organizations.

Silvergate did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.