Stock market today: live updates





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading February 10, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images U.S. stock futures were flat Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months. S&P 500 futures fell about 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2%. All three major indices ended the week down. The Dow ended the week down 0.17%. The S&P 500 fell 1.11% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.41%, marking their biggest weekly losses since December. The losses came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there was still a long way to go in tackling inflation. Powell also noted that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if inflation numbers don’t come down, reversing some of the market’s earlier optimism that rate hikes would subside. Soon. “The risk, however, is that a premature easing of financial conditions, and in turn a pick-up in growth expectations, could be counterproductive from an inflation-fighting perspective. Indeed, after the January payrolls report, a number of Fed speakers this week raised rate expectations, pushing back against Powell’s dovish rhetoric.” Barclays analyst Emmanuel Cau wrote in a Friday note. “As a result, the disconnect between the Fed’s own rate forecast and market prices narrowed materially, hurting US equities.” Investors are watching Tuesday’s consumer price index numbers for insight into the pace of inflation, as well as retail sales data. The final leg of the earnings season also continues next week, with Coca-Cola, Marriott, Cisco, Marathon and Paramount set to report.

