What a Wall Street bear needs to see to get back to bullish in the stock market





Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett has been one of Wall Street’s biggest bears over the past year.

But in a Friday note, Hartnett outlined potential factors that could push it from bearish to bullish.

High inflation, a weakening consumer and the threat of an economic recession are all factors that have shaped the bearish view of Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett. But in a Friday note, Hartnett outlined what he needed to see to change his mind and become more bullish on the stock market. Looking to the year ahead, Hartnett told investors to tone down the S&P 500 as it nears 4,200 on the idea that the current environment is a “goldilocks peak” moment after January’s strong jobs report. In other words, the macro data should only get worse from here. “Secular inflation + end of QE era + end of US buyout era + our ‘no landing’ expectation in HC1’23 leads to ‘hard landing’ in HC2’23…it keeps us bearish “, wrote Hartnett on Friday. Because of this view, Hartnett told investors not to buy stocks until the S&P 500 falls at least 12% from current levels. “Snack at S&P 3,600, bite at 3,300, gorge on 3,000,” Hartnett has always advised, which would represent a sell-off in the S&P 500 of up to 26% from current levels and a new cycle low on the current bear market. . But Hartnett admits his bearish view of the stock market could crumble if wage inflation can subside before the economy hits a hard landing, aka a painful recession. The idea is that if wage inflation is subdued, that would give the Federal Reserve the green light to end its interest rate hikes and even consider cutting interest rates, because wage inflation wages is seen as the main driver of headline inflation. This could be a near-perfect scenario for investors, as lower interest rates could help stimulate the economy enough to avoid a recession altogether. And even if a recession does come, Hartnett admits the bulls have something up their sleeve that the bears will never have: frightened policymakers. “Everyone is just expecting the Fed to cut spending and politicians to panic via more stimulus checks, rebates, debt write-offs, at the first blow of the recession,” he said. said Hartnett. Another factor that could help the stock market perform better than Hartnett currently expects is the long lag between the Fed raising interest rates and those hikes negatively impacting the economy. “The lag between accommodative monetary policy and the economy was instantaneous in 2020. The lag with tighter monetary policy has been much, much longer over the past 12 months,” Hartnett said. The first anniversary of the Fed’s first rate hike approaches in March, and two more 25 basis point rate hikes are still expected by the market. But if the economy can continue to hold up and avoid a recession, Hartnett may need to consider taking a more constructive view on equities.

