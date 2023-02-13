Business
Are stocks ready to tip the scales?
The S&P 500’s 1.3% gain on Tuesday may have worried bearish traders after Monday’s decline, but they needn’t have worried. There had been record coverage last week, as reported $300 billion bearish bets were covered. A basket of top-selling stocks is up nearly three times what the S&P 500 has gained.
There were signs of short coverage after previous weeks’ tech earnings as Apple
AAPL
The decline was led by the leaders of previous weeks, with the iShares Russell 2000 down 3.4%, closely followed by a 3.1% loss for the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Even though the Nasdaq 100 was down 2.1%, it didn’t erase the 3.3% gain from previous weeks.
The S&P 500 lost 1.1%, the biggest weekly loss since December. All covered markets were down for the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial losing 0.2% and SPDR Gold shares down 0.1%. Market internals were decidedly negative on the NYSE as expected at the beginning of the week while 2264 numbers were down with only 1004 numbers up.
The NYSE Composite was down just 0.6% and formed a doji with a low of 15,787. The 20-week rising EMA is at $15,400 with the former downtrend, line a, at 15 299. The late December low at 14,886 is now more important support.
One of the reasons why a pullback was expected was the large gap between the NYSE All Advance/Decline line (in red) and its rising WMA (in green). On a further decline, the A/D line could fall back to its rising WMA, but a close below would be more of a concern.
As of Friday’s close, daily charts and technical studies are consistent with a pullback in an uptrend. The Spyder Trust (SPY
P.Y.
TO SPY
) has just rolled back to its 20-day EMA after previously testing the monthly resistance of the R1 pivot and its daily starc band+.
Last Thursday, the S&P 500 A/D line fell below its EMA but closed above it on Friday. The decline held well above the support at the October lows, line a. The NYSE Stocks Only A/D line shows a similar formation but closed the week above its EMA. The NYSE All A/D line was the strongest since December lows and held above its EMA after previously breaking above resistance at the c line.
In the short term, further decline early in the week and negative A/D numbers will indicate a deeper correction. This is what happened in December as SPY fell into the $375-$380 zone before rising again in early January. To support the idea that this is a pause in the rally from the October lows, a strong weekly close is needed over the next 2-3 weeks.
On a further decline, the Invesco QQQ
QQQ
The Nasdaq 100 A/D line was much weaker on the rally than the other A/D lines. The A/D line is below its WMA and is testing the uptrend from the lows. The daily relative performance (SR) broke its downtrend, line d, on January 18e as the QQQ began to accelerate higher. The daily RS is still positive but is close to its rising WMA.
Over the weekend, there were several bearish comments and opinions from Wall Street professionals like Stock market rally is a bear market trap, top-ranked fund managers say. Many expect last year’s rate hike to have a bigger impact on the economy, which is currently not the case in stock prices. Some see a possible worst-case scenario where the S&P 500 could fall another 30%.
My current analysis of interest rates indicates that they are now likely to rise. The formation is similar to what I observed in August before the big increase in yields. However, stocks must not fall this time. There are several periods where both yields and stocks have risen.
The downward trend of market professionals contrasts with that of individual investors. In last week’s survey conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), the percentage upside jumped from 29.9% to 37.5%. This is the highest reading since late 2021 as the bullish percent staged a breakout on the upside, line b.
Some fund managers are negative on the stock market, the latest reading of the Exposure index from the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) was the highest since the end of March 2022, line c. This spike occurred at the end of an oversold bounce and this reading appears to be more meaningful. It will be important to see higher numbers in the coming weeks.
The big test for stock markets will come on Tuesday when the latest CPI report is released. It will be followed by the retail sales report which disappointed the market last month. I would suggest that you don’t let the stock markets’ initial reaction to a report determine your strategy. It’s how the averages end the day and the week that are more important.

Sources
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomaspray/2023/02/12/are-stocks-ready-to-tip-the-scales/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
