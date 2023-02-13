Business
Stock trading in GCash begins with a crucial test
GCash and stock brokerage AB Capital Securities Inc. have launched a month-long trial for GStocks PH before enabling more than 70 million app users to trade stocks listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange ( PSE) by March of this year.
GCash, the mobile wallet owned by Ayala Globe Telecom Groups and Chinese payments giant Ant Group, has received the go-ahead signal from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to begin in-app testing for GStocks PH functionality.
The test phase will be open to select users, who will be able to register and apply for a trading account with AB Capital, top up their GCash wallet and start trading stocks listed in the Philippines.
A GCash spokesperson said testing will begin this month and will be monitored by the SEC until we go full scale in March.
The SEC has always supported new and emerging business concepts, especially with new innovations in financial technology. The commission will do its part to ensure the regulatory environment allows these innovations to thrive, while remaining cautious and vigilant in the interests of consumer and investor protection, SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lester Lee said. in a press release.
The empty run comes after PSE, GCash and AB Capital signed their initial partnership last September in a bid to grow the country’s small equity investor base.
Partnerships with trading platforms give us the opportunity to empower Filipinos from all walks of life, so they too can start their investing journey easily and confidently with the exceptional capabilities we offer at GCash, and well Sure the support of the SEC and PSE, CEO and President of GCash, Martha Sazon, said in the statement.
PES chairman Ramon Monzon previously said the partnership with GCash could attract up to nine million new investors in five years, up from around 1.6 million investors last year.
Mobile wallets such as GCash and rival Maya have enabled millions of Filipinos to access traditional financial services even without a bank account. Still, market watchers doubted the ambitious goals of GStocks PH due to the lack of proper education among investors in the Philippines.
Monzon said one way to achieve the goals was to allow investors to buy a fractional share. Miguel R. Camus INQ
