Wall Street Week Ahead: Last year’s laggards lead US stocks’ rebound in 2023, so far
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks that took a beating last year are rising in the first weeks of 2023, leading markets higher. Some investors think this trend is unlikely to last.
Stunning gains in stocks of companies such as Nvidia (NVDA.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O) lift sectors that have seen strong sell-offs in recent years, including technology (. SPLRCT) and communication services (.SPLRCL).
Smaller stocks that fell in 2022 also surged: A Goldman Sachs basket of unprofitable tech stocks that fell more than 60% in 2022 rebounded 21% in 2023, eclipsing the 6.5% gain of the S&P 500.
A range of factors are driving these moves, including the lure of battered equities, the tailwinds of falling bond yields and market participants canceling bearish bets against equities.
Some investors, however, are skeptical of the sustainability of the gains, especially if markets continue to recalibrate expectations about how far the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates this year to keep inflation easing.
While it’s not unusual to see a reversal in trends at the start of a year, “the extent to which this has happened is quite dramatic,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital. certainly not continue to the extremes that it has been.
Greenwood Capital recently sold at least some of its shares in some 2023 winners, including Meta Platforms and Netflix. Meta is up 45% so far this year, while Netflix is up nearly 18%. These stocks fell 64% and 51% last year, respectively.
The S&P 500 jumped 6.2% in January as many investors rushed to increase their equity positioning after cutting it last year, encouraged by several months of falling inflation. One metric, stock positioning for systematic investors, hit its highest level in a year, according to a Deutsche Bank report on Feb. 3.
Moderating bond yields, which surged in 2022 when the Fed raised interest rates to fight soaring inflation, bolstered the case for recovering from last year’s losers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell about 40 basis points in the first weeks of the year to stand at 3.4% in early February after hitting 15-year highs l last year.
While falling yields often increase the appeal of equities in general, it is particularly beneficial for technology and growth stocks whose valuations suffered when yields rose in 2022.
When interest rates fall, lower quality, longer duration assets do well,” said Rob Almeida, global investment strategist at MFS Investment Management.
However, yields have risen again in recent days as investors raised estimates of how far the Fed will raise rates and how long the central bank will keep them at record highs. That has weighed on stocks over the past week, which has seen the S&P 500 shed 1.1% after two straight weeks of gains.
“Market leaders to date … are vulnerable to higher interest rates and a slowing economy,” Wells Fargo Investment Institute strategists said in a note Thursday. “We don’t see recent momentum and leadership as sustainable – yet – and prefer not to pursue stock market rallies at this time.”
Investors will be watching Tuesday’s release of U.S. consumer price data closely for signs that inflation is continuing to moderate.
David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors, is skeptical of the latest rally and some of the stocks leading the current run. His firm is underweight many of the big tech and growth stocks that rebounded in 2023, preferring healthcare and defense stocks and retaining a large cash allocation.
Either last year’s deterioration of an overvalued space is over, or it’s a dead cat bounce in a big hurt sector and last year’s bear market isn’t over,” he said. said Kotok. “I’m in the latter camp.
Certainly, there are signs that the leaders could continue to do well.
Since 1990, the three best-performing sectors in January have posted an average return of 11.3% over the following 12 months, compared to the S&P 500’s average gain of 9.3% over that period, according to the research firm. investment research CFRA Research.
Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, said some of last year’s worst-hit stocks could continue to rise in the near term as investors hedge more short positions.
Short sellers have hedged $51 billion of their bearish bets so far in 2023, or about 6% of total short stock, including more than $1 billion in shorts each linked to Amazon (AMZN. O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), shares, according to financial and analyst firm S3 Partners.
Can it last a quarter or two? Yes,” Stucky said. “Can it last all of 2023 or a period of several years? Probably not.”
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Deepa Babignton
