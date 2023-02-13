How to invest in the S&P 500

If you’re new to investing or just want a portfolio built around a diversified core portfolio that covers most of the US stock market, you need look no further than an S&P 500 index fund.

THE S&P 500 Index, short for the Standard & Poors 500 Index, is one of the most traded and discussed stock market indices in the world. According to Morningstar, a Chicago-based financial research firm, at the end of last year investors had $2.2 trillion in assets in funds that track the S&P 500 index, making them the most popular equity investments in the US market.

Investors who want broad exposure to the United States sotck exchange can simply buy an index fund that invests in all stocks in the S&P 500 rather than buying hundreds of individual stocks. This would not only be extremely expensive, but would also not replicate the index because each stock in the index has a different weight depending on the value of its outstanding shares.

The S&P 500 gives investors significant ability to invest across the broader market on a very economical scale, says Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Its intention is not to beat the market but to imitate it.

The Vanguard Group presented the first S&P 500 index fund in 1975. Unlike actively managed funds that try to pick stocks that will outperform the market, an index fund’s goal is to match it and keep costs low.

Today, there are many different index funds you can buy (more on that later), but S&P 500 funds still hold the throne, says Morningstar analyst Ryan Jackson.

What’s in the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is an index of 500 major publicly traded US companies and is believed by many to be the best indicator of US stock market performance. How wide is the S&P 500? At the end of 2022, its market value was $33.8 trillion, which is roughly equal to the combined economic output of the United States, Japan, and Germany.

To be added to the index, a company’s stock must have a minimum market value of $12.7 billion, half of which must be publicly traded. The company must also have posted positive earnings for the past four quarters and its shares have traded for at least a year.

Companies with larger market capitalizations have a larger share of the index. As a result, many of the companies in the index are household names. Consider the largest components by weight, as of February 7, 2023: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, two different classes of Alphabet stock, Berkshire Hathaway, NVIDIA, Tesla, Exxon Mobil, and UnitedHealth Group.

Sector Index share* The biggest farm Technology 27% Apple Health care 14% UnitedHealth Group finance 12% Berkshire Hathaway Class B Consumer Discretionary 11% Amazon Industrial 8% Raytheon Technologies Communication Services 8% Meta Platforms Class A Basic consumption 6% Procter & Gamble Energy 5% ExxonMobil *Weight in February 2023 State Street Global Advisors

How to invest in the S&P 500

Most people who invest in the S&P 500 do so through index funds, which are mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that aim to replicate the performance of benchmark indices.

Most employer-sponsored retirement accounts like 401(k)s or 403(b)s offer at least an S&P 500 index fund. You can also purchase an S&P 500 index fund through a brokerage account and hold it either in an individual retirement account or in a taxable account.

You will find S&P 500 index funds offered by different fund companies such as Avant-garde and Loyalty. Since the makeup of the funds is the same, the key when choosing between them is the fees.

The asset-weighted average fee for S&P 500 index funds is 0.05%, or 50 cents for every $1,000 invested, according to Morningstar. Look for a fund that doesn’t charge more than that.

S&P 500 Mutual Funds vs S&P 500 ETFs

Another thing to consider is whether you want to buy a traditional mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, which trades like a stock.

The two vehicles are very similar, but there are differences that investors should be aware of. For example, the price of mutual fund shares at the end of the trading day; ETF, throughout the day, making it a better choice for frequent traders.

ETFs are also more tax efficient due to the difference in how stocks are added and withdrawn. Mutual funds, on the other hand, must pay shareholders all prorated gains at least once a year. For this reason, investors may want to avoid S&P 500 mutual funds in their taxable accounts and choose a comparable ETF instead.

This tax-efficiency of ETFs isn’t necessary if you own an S&P 500 index fund in a tax-deferred free account like a 401(k). If you have a 401(k), you are most likely using a mutual fund.

Historical performance of the S&P 500

The value of the S&P 500 has risen over time, gaining an average of 10.2% per year since 1926, when S&P began tracking a stock market index daily. However, like the broader stock market, the index can be volatile. In 2022, the index fell by 19.4% in value.

While 2022 was an underperforming year for the S&P 500, it wasn’t the worst. This unfortunate distinction belongs to 1931, during the Great Depression. The S&P Composite Index, a precursor to the S&P 500 with just 90 stocks, lost 47% of its value that year. Its best year was 1933, when the index jumped 46% as the economy recovered.

In 2008, during the 2007-09 recession, the S&P 500 fell 38.5% and did not return to its previous high until 2013. Silverblatt says there is no clear trend for index declines and rebounds, or their durations. Every situation is slightly different, he says.

This was especially true at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. In less than five weeks, the S&P 500 fell 33.9%, its fastest decline on record, but it actually held up better than some broader stock indices at the time. His businesses were the most stable, Jackson says. They had the ability to absorb that shock a little better.

Alternatives to the S&P 500 Index

There are other funds that invest in a band of US equities that investors might consider.

Total market funds

Although the S&P 500 is the most popular large-cap U.S. stock index, it has faced stiff competition from U.S. total market indices, which also include mid- and small-cap stocks.

Although the S&P 500 is good, it only captures about 75% of the US market and leaves out smaller companies that can do well over time. I would prefer to use a total market fund, says Charles Sachs, financial planner and investment manager at Kaufman Rossin Wealth in Miami.

If you don’t want to buy shares of a total stock market index fund, you can augment your S&P 500 index fund portfolio with investments in mid- and small-cap index funds.

S&P 500 Equal Weight, Value or ESG Funds

Also, if you are concerned about the high weighting of certain sectors in the S&P index, you can invest in an equal weight S&P 500 index fund instead or add these stocks to your portfolio.

Alternatively, you can buy an S&P 500 value fund, which represents stocks considered undervalued, or an S&P 500 growth fund, which represents the fastest growing companies in the S&P 500. Each will have about half the number of shares in the S&P 500. .

Another variant of the S&P 500 index theme incorporates ESG (environmental, social and governance) values ​​while maintaining overall industry group weightings similar to those of the S&P 500.

Other index funds

Other alternatives include funds that invest in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a price-weighted index of 30 of the most traded stocks on the New York Stock Exchange; the Nasdaq-100, composed of the largest and most actively traded non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq; or the Russell 1000, representing the top 1,000 US companies by market capitalization.