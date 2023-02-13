sensex today: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty below 17,800; The IT pack drops the most; all shares of Adani are trading lower

Indian stocks got off to a soft start on Monday, ahead of national retail inflation data due today and US inflation data due tomorrow, as lingering uncertainty and fallout from the group’s market rout Adani continued to create an overhang.

Ten of the 13 major sector indices fell, with information technology stocks falling nearly 2% amid fears of slowing growth in the United States, where they derive a significant portion of their earnings. income.

On the other hand, metals gained with a 1% rise.

Twenty-seven of Nifty’s 50 constituents advanced with Titan Co and Eicher Motors Ltd among the top winners.

Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday on fears of a longer-than-expected high-rate regime after hawkish comments from top Federal Reserve officials.

Asian markets fell, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan slipping 0.63%.

Investors await India’s retail price inflation data for January, due today. A Reuters poll of economists showed annual retail inflation in India fell from a 12-month low in December, but remained within the upper 6% limit of the RBI’s tolerance range in January. .

Uncertainty surrounding the Adani conglomerate added to concerns in domestic markets.

“The Adani Group saga continues to weigh on the minds of investors and hence the sentiment is negative,” said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.

The group has lost more than $100 million in market value since January 24, when US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and misuse of tax havens.

India’s market regulator is investigating the group’s links to some of the investors in its $2.5 billion sale of shares in flagship Adani Enterprises.