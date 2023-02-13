Business
sensex today: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty below 17,800; The IT pack drops the most; all shares of Adani are trading lower
Ten of the 13 major sector indices fell, with information technology stocks falling nearly 2% amid fears of slowing growth in the United States, where they derive a significant portion of their earnings. income.
On the other hand, metals gained with a 1% rise.
Twenty-seven of Nifty’s 50 constituents advanced with Titan Co and Eicher Motors Ltd among the top winners.
Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday on fears of a longer-than-expected high-rate regime after hawkish comments from top Federal Reserve officials.
Asian markets fell, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan slipping 0.63%.
Investors await India’s retail price inflation data for January, due today. A Reuters poll of economists showed annual retail inflation in India fell from a 12-month low in December, but remained within the upper 6% limit of the RBI’s tolerance range in January. .
Uncertainty surrounding the Adani conglomerate added to concerns in domestic markets.
“The Adani Group saga continues to weigh on the minds of investors and hence the sentiment is negative,” said Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities.
The group has lost more than $100 million in market value since January 24, when US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and misuse of tax havens.
India’s market regulator is investigating the group’s links to some of the investors in its $2.5 billion sale of shares in flagship Adani Enterprises.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Leading Market Voices | Helios Capital’s Dinshaw Irani on his best bets
#BeatTheStreet | "Remain cautious on valuations in several sectors," @DinshawIrani of @IndiaHelios says… https://t.co/pLQSCAew6b
— AND NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1676262075000
Live Market Updates | All shares of Adani Group are trading in the red
Price as of February 13, 2023 10:21 a.m.Click on company names for their live prices.
Olaparib tablets Generic olaparib tablets in usa
Price as of February 13, 2023 10:20 a.m.Click on company names for their live prices.
Live Market Updates | IT stocks are falling the most in trade today. Discover the best losers
Price as of February 13, 2023 10:10 a.m.Click on company names for their live prices.
SENSEX TODAY | The index falls to more than 350 points
The rejection trades that took place on Thursday and Friday after being close to the high budget, prompt us to open the week on a cautious note. We were looking for a push past the same, to extend the ongoing uptrend target at 18300, but now we will weigh performance near 17795 before playing the same. However, bearish moves can only gain momentum below 17580 and to that end, a small trading range welcomes traders on the first day of the week.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
BofA Securities maintained its buy rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 650. “Positive traction is seen in US GX which is leading the pace,” the investment bank said. “The engines of growth will unfold in FY24-25. The American recovery in the third quarter and others to come. Mid-term growth levers should play from S2FY24,” he added.
Price as of February 13, 2023 09:50Click on company names for their live prices.
These stocks defy market mood, gain up to 7%
Price as of February 13, 2023 09:42Click on company names for their live prices.
There is no clear direction in the market. There are negative and positive signs. The rise of the dollar index to 103.7 and the hardening of bond yields are unfavorable to emerging equities. Rising yields indicate that rates will stay high for longer. Additionally, Brent Crude’s peak at around $86 is a macroeconomic concern for India. On the bright side, the sustained FII selling reversed with a buying figure of Rs 1458 crore on Friday. Whether this trend will continue remains to be seen. If so, the bulls can drive the markets higher. Capital goods, IT, cement and high quality banks after the correction are on a good wicket.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The rupiah opens down 0.22% at 82.6800 per US dollar; previous close 82.4975
Morning trade top movers
Price as of February 13, 2023 09:20Click on company names for their live prices.
Opening bell: Flat Sensex, Nifty tests 17,850; Delhivery down 5%, Adani Ports up 2%
Block operation of 9.8% in Coforge | Stock down more than 6% in pre-opening
Price as of February 13, 2023 09:11Click on company names for their live prices.
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 50 points; Clever below 17,870
Oil drops on demand worries as impact of Russian production cut fades
Oil prices fell on Monday after rising 2% in the previous session as investors shrugged off the impact of Russian production cuts, focusing instead on short-term demand concerns stemming from maintenance refineries in Asia and the United States.
Asian stocks ease, bonds brace for US data test
Asian stocks fell on Monday as investors focused on U.S. inflation and retail sales data that could upend the outlook for global interest rates, while tempering or accelerating the recent soaring bond yields.
Quarterly results today
With the earnings season in the final stage, a host of companies including insurance giant Nykaa, Indian Railways Finance Corporation, SAIL, Power Finance Corp, among others, will announce their third quarter results on Friday.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 42 points, or 0.23%, at 17,835, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Cleverly Shaped Doji Candle
Nifty has formed something of a Doji candle on the weekly charts and reversed its two-week low low formation.
Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US close
Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street, with trading likely to be cautious as investors digest reports of the new Bank of Japan governor. trade, while the broader Topix index slid 0.17%, or 3.33 points, to 1,983.63.
Nasdaq ends lower as Treasury yields rise, Lyft plunges
The Nasdaq ended lower on Friday as megacap growth stocks came under pressure after Treasury yields pointed to higher interest rates and shares of ride-hailing company Lyft plunged on forecasts. pessimistic profits.
The rupee drops 7 paise to 82.58 against the US dollar
The Rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 82.58 against the US Dollar on Friday, following higher crude oil prices and a subdued trend in domestic equities.
Sensex, nice on Friday
BSE’s benchmark 30-stock Sensex lost 123 points or 0.20% to settle at 60,683. The broader NSE Nifty was down 37 points or 0.21% to end at 17,856.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/live-blog/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-13-february-2023/liveblog/97850460.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- sensex today: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 points, Nifty below 17,800; The IT pack drops the most; all shares of Adani are trading lower
- PM Modi will today inaugurate Asia’s largest air show, Aero India 2023; check details
- UNI tennis drops duals in Northern Illinois, Chicago State
- Google apologizes for miscalculating severance pay, fired employees receive less stake
- Statement on North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Actions Today > US Department of Defense > Communiqué
- Late Chewbacca actor’s Star Wars memorabilia redirected from auction to Peter Mayhew Foundation
- 8 trendy prints that men should experiment with in 2023
- Anger over Turkey’s unfair and ineffective earthquake response
- How to Add Headers to Google Docs: The Complete 2023 Guide
- UK begins security review of Chinese spy balloons
- Discovery of Mike Pence documents could cause problems for Trump: Kirschner
- Jokowi Glad Timor Leste is in principle accepted as a member of ASEAN