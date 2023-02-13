Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders said could lead to further interest rate hikes.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell. Shanghai has advanced. Oil prices have fallen.

Traders are hoping Tuesday’s inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices easing, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to relax its efforts to cool business activity and hiring. They fear a strong reading after inflation estimates for 2022 were revised upwards last week could bolster plans to keep rates high and possibly raise them. High inflation can move through risky assets like a wrecking ball, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 1.1% to 27,354.81 while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,276.39. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.6% to 21,060.77. Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.9% at 2,447.77 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was down 0.3% at 7,410.30. New Zealand and Singapore fell while Jakarta won. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% to 4,090.46. The index ended the week with a loss of 1.1%, its biggest weekly drop since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 33,869.27. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1% to 11,718.12. Stocks have rallied since last month on hopes that the Fed could start cutting rates as early as the end of this year. This is despite warnings from Chairman Jerome Powell that rates will remain high for an extended period until inflationary pressures are extinguished. Other central banks in Europe and Asia also raised rates to curb inflation. Wall Street raised its forecast for where the Fed could raise rates after Powell said last week that there was a long way to go to get inflation back to its 2% target. He cautioned against expecting inflation to disappear quickly and painlessly. The US government revised December inflation to 0.1% from the previous month, up from the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline. The November figure was raised to 0.2% from the previous month, from 0.1%. Traders expect Tuesday’s report to show consumer prices rose 0.5% in January from the previous month. The yield on 10-year Treasury bills, or the difference between the market price and the payment at maturity, widened to 3.73% on Friday from 3.66%. The two-year Treasury yield fell from 4.48% to 4.50%. It was at 4.08% just over a week ago and is close to its highest level since November. Equity analysts cut first-quarter earnings forecasts for S&P 500 companies by 4.5% due to the impact of inflation and slowing economic activity, according to Credit Suisse strategists. News Corp. fell 9.4% after the owner of the Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Expedia lost 8.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Oil prices fell after a surge on Friday after Russia announced it would cut production by 500,000 barrels a day next month. Western countries have imposed an upper limit on the amount they will allow customers to pay for Russian crude to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 75 cents to $78.97 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.66 to $79.72 on Friday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 71 cents to $85.68 a barrel in London. It gained $1.89 on Friday at $86.39. The dollar gained 131.85 yen from 131.50 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $1.0666 from $1.0672.

