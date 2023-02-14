CU Denver Panel Discusses ChatGPT’s Role in Higher Education





A machine capable of writing an academic article? A computer capable of writing a novel? A technology capable of generating an image of an event that never happened? It may sound like the plot of a blockbuster movie, but due to recent advancements in machine learning and other artificial intelligences (AI), it is a reality. These technologies, including OpenAIs ChatGPT, which was launched in November 2022, are radically changing the way we live, work and learn. ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM). LLMs are deep learning algorithms, a subset of machine learning, that can identify, condense, translate, predict, and produce text (as well as other forms of content). LLMs can do this because they are trained on massive datasets, which in the case of ChatGPT are huge swaths of text from the internet. Technology has caused rapid legislation, many titles, and fervent debate. At universities, some people have expressed concern about the potential for AI to undermine the education system or contribute to academic dishonesty if students use technology instead of their own thoughts, opinions, and research. Others highlight potential positive uses. On February 7, Crystal Gasell (EdD, Director of Academic Technology and Training) fromThe Division of Educational Innovation and Curriculum Strategy (TIPS) and Dennis Debay (PhD, Clinical Assistant Professor, STEM Education,SEHD) from Thinq Studio brought together CU Denver faculty and staff for an overview of ChatGPT and other recent advances in AI in the context of higher education. Led by Cameron Blevins (PhD, associate professor CCT, history, CLAS), it brought together a panel of university professors: Ashis Biswas (PhD, assistant professor, computer science and engineering, CEDC), Drew Bixby (CU Denver Writing Center) and Rachel Stein (PhD, assistant clinical professor, SEHD). The panelists answered questions and discussed their experiences with ChatGPT, illustrating the challenges and opportunities offered by this technology in their areas of expertise. Participants were also invited to share their thoughts on the subject. Questions included: What opportunities do you see for this technology in your specific discipline in terms of teaching and/or research? and What are your main concerns? Others sparked dialogue about our community, such as What, if any, is your department or unit doing to address this issue? and how do you think CU Denver should approach this technology at an institutional level? Important highlights of the event Overall, panelists shared information about potential uses, caution with implementing emerging technologies, and curiosity. The questions are often student-centred: what do we want students to actually learn? Here are some key takeaways from this discussion: Hard work. Panelists highlighted the potential of ChatGPT to reduce the burden of paperwork or busy work. They speculated that the technology might be able to speed up or even automate some jobs, allowing them to focus on more important tasks. In the words of one panelist: ChatGPT can create efficiencies for writing tasks that don’t reflect deep cognition, creativity, or humanity. Ideation. While not a perfect source of information, panelists speculated that students could use ChatGPT for inspiration. They saw opportunities to use technology to reflect and question, which could help students develop their own ideation. Equity. ChatGPT has the potential to increase fairness around grammar and syntax, as well as general writing skills. Technology can revise writing and produce content with fewer grammatical errors. While this can certainly be misused by students, it has also been identified as a way to increase fairness in particular academic situations. Process. Because ChatGPT can dramatically reduce workload across a range of academic assignments, professors might have the ability to place more weight on a student’s process rather than just the end product. This means delving into questions such as What was your strategy?, How did you come to this conclusion? and What was your experience? Boundaries. While a lot of hype has been generated around ChatGPT and similar tools, clear limitations still exist. Technology often produces errors or hallucinations that require careful monitoring and fact-checking. One panelist said ChatGPT was just a better Google search engine and suggested that, while impressive, excessive worry about technology was misplaced. Disinformation. One danger of ChatGPT that was highlighted by panelists is the potential for spreading misinformation. The model is trained on large amounts of textual data from the Internet, including a significant amount of false or misleading information. If students use ChatGPT as a source of information, they may be exposed to inaccurate information, which will negatively impact their understanding. Bias. Another danger of ChatGPT highlighted by panelists is the potential for bias. The model training data is heavily influenced by the biases of the individuals and groups who created the information systems on which the text was trained. If left uncorrected, these biases can be reflected in model responses, potentially perpetuating harmful stereotypes or discriminatory attitudes. Mark your calendars: There will be a follow-up event, titled ChatGPT: Where Do We Go From Here?, on Tuesday, March 7 from 9-10:30 a.m. Register for the event here or contact the TIPS office for questions and more information.

