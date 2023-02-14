Global risks for the EU natural gas market

Prepared by Jakob Feveile Adolfsen, Marie-Sophie Lappe and Ana-Simona Manu

Russia’s war on Ukraine has both reduced gas supplies to the EU and created risks for future supplies. The amount of gas delivered by Russia to the EU fell to historic lows by the end of 2022, reaching around 20% of pre-war levels. The decline in Russian gas exports to the EU started before the war, leading to low levels of gas storage from the start of 2022. The EU’s response in implementing gas saving measures and the alternative gas supply, in particular by exploiting the LNG markets, reinforced the accumulation of gas in storage during the summer of 2022. These measures made it possible to reassure on the security of gas supplies for this winter, at provided that the weather is not too severe. However, the EU could face greater challenges when replenishing gas storage levels ahead of winter 2023-24. In particular, as Russia’s gas supplies have dwindled, the EU has had to turn to global LNG markets. While this has alleviated immediate supply issues, it has meant that gas supply and prices in the EU have become more sensitive to swings in energy demand from the rest of the world, particularly China. This box analyzes potential global risks to EU gas supply in 2023 resulting from changes in Russian gas supply and Chinese gas demand in a historically tight global gas market.

As supply from Russia has dwindled, the EU has turned to global LNG markets. As a result, EU and Asian gas markets have become increasingly interconnected. Historically, gas prices in Asia have traded at a premium to the EU. Indeed, Asia is more dependent on LNG to cover fluctuating gas demand, while the EU has had access to cheaper pipeline, mainly from Russia (Chart A, panel A). This situation changed after Russia cut pipeline deliveries to the EU and imposed an unprecedented restriction on the EU gas market. To replace Russian gas, demand for LNG from the EU has increased over the past two years. As a result, the correlation between EU and Asian gas prices has increased significantly. Indeed, EU buyers are in competition with Asian buyers and therefore must pay a premium over Asian prices to attract the necessary LNG cargoes (Chart A, Panel B). The correlation between EU gas prices and US gas prices has increased to a lesser extent, as the country produces most of the natural gas it consumes.

Table A EU-Asian gas price spread and gas price correlations a) Difference between EU and Asian gas prices (EUR/MWh) b) Correlations of Asian and American prices with changes in gas prices in the EU (Correlation coefficient) Sources: Bloomberg and ECB staff calculations.

Notes: Panel a) shows the difference between the one-month TTF and JKM prices. Panel b) shows the correlations between the daily changes of the TTF and the JKM/Henry Hub in the prices of the coming month.

A rebound in Chinese LNG imports could limit the EU’s ability to secure gas supplies throughout 2023. The increase in EU gas imports in 2022 was partly made possible by the payment of higher gas prices, but also by a significant drop in Chinese demand for LNG. China’s LNG demand in 2022 was 22 billion cubic meters (bcm) lower than in 2021 (Chart B, Panel A). Along with a drop in consumption in other countries and an expansion in global LNG export capacity, mainly to the United States, the EU was able to import significantly more LNG than in the previous year (Chart B , part b). The drop in Chinese LNG imports in 2022 halted a decade of rising Chinese gas demand. In part, the fall in gas consumption may reflect China’s decision to switch to more coal-fired power generation due to energy security concerns. However, the main driver was the reduction of gas consumption in the industrial sector[1]which was hit hard by shutdowns in 2022. Following China’s exit from its zero COVID policy at the end of 2022, increased economic activity will likely spur a rebound in LNG demand, adding significant pressure on the global LNG market, which is unlikely to see large expansions in export capacity through 2025.[2] This could limit the EU’s ability to attract LNG imports, in particular because China has the right to decide whether or not to purchase a pre-agreed volume of LNG gas which accounts for a substantial share of global LNG cargoes. .[3]

Table B Evolution of gas demand in China and global LNG imports a) Annual evolution of Chinese gas demand (bcm) b) Annual evolution of world LNG imports (bcm) Sources: Bloomberg and ECB staff calculations.

Note: In part b, Western Europe includes Belgium, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Italy, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The risks posed by a rebound in Chinese energy demand and a complete cut off of Russian gas exports to the EU are highlighted by two illustrative scenarios for 2023. On the supply side, a favorable scenario assumes that Russian gas flows to the EU remain at current levels. Since Russian gas deliveries have been drastically reduced throughout 2022, Russia would supply on average about 40 billion cubic meters less gas in 2023 than in 2022. It is also assumed that most of the The expansion of global LNG capacity in 2023 will be provided by the EU. An adverse scenario assumes no pipeline gas deliveries from Russia to the EU and a rebound in Chinese energy demand, which limits the EU’s ability to secure additional LNG imports. On the demand side, in both scenarios it is assumed that the current EU-wide gas saving measures, currently in place until March 2023, are extended until the end of 2023 It is also assumed that the EU will continue to require gas stocks to be filled to 90% before winter.[4]

The security of EU gas supply remains vulnerable to global supply risks and demand fluctuations (Chart C). In the favorable scenario, the EU natural gas market would be broadly balanced, while in the unfavorable scenario, the gas deficit could represent around 9% of the EU’s annual gas consumption. The deficit could fall to 4% if Chinese LNG demand remains unchanged at 2022 levels, or to 2% if only risks to Russian gas exports materialize. Such a shortfall could probably be filled by replacing gas with other energy sources, increasing energy efficiency and carrying out a moderate reduction in inventories.[5] Nevertheless, EU gas security in 2023 would remain vulnerable to further disruptions in gas supply or changes in demand. Although the EU has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas, it has become much more sensitive to fluctuations in energy demand from the rest of the world, especially China.

Table C Two possible paths for the EU’s natural gas supply deficit (percentages of projected consumption in 2023) Sources: Eurostat, Refinitiv and ECB staff calculations.

Note: Assumptions regarding gas consumption, production, exports and imports are based on recent developments, the EU gas saving plan and the EU gas storage target for the end of October 2023.

The challenge for the EU to ensure sufficient gas supply in 2023 will also depend on weather conditions and the depletion of gas stocks in the remaining part of winter 2022-23. EU member states saved more gas in the winter of 2022-23 than predicted by the EU gas savings plan, partly due to relatively warm temperatures. As a result, gas storage levels remained high and improved the gas supply outlook relative to expectations before the start of the heating season. However, if temperatures drop sharply or a prolonged cold snap occurs in the coming months, gas stocks could run out faster than predicted in our analysis, leaving EU gas markets in a weak position. more vulnerable. At the same time, warm temperatures during the winter months could put the EU in a stronger position to meet the challenges in 2023, while high temperatures during the summer months would increase gas demand for production. electricity due to an increased need for air conditioning.