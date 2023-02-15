Business
Stocks close mixed after CPI shows inflation rising
U.S. stocks ended mixed in trading Tuesday afternoon as Wall Street weighed the implications of warmer-than-expected January inflation data on the way forward for interest rates.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) finished just below the flat line, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost about 150 points, or 0.4%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) increased by 0.6%. All three averages reduced the larger losses from the start of the session. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 4 basis points to around 3.76%.
Month of January Consumer Price Index (CPI) published Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that prices rose 0.5% in the first month of the year and 6.4% on an annual basis, more than expected by economists.
The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components from the report, rose 0.4% from the previous month and 5.6% year-on-year, also higher than expected.
Bloomberg consensus estimates called for the CPI to rise 6.2% on the year and jump 0.5% month-on-month. New seasonal adjustments published by the BLS on Friday also changed the initial December reading from a 0.1% monthly decline in headline inflation to a 0.1% increase in the last month of the year. The forecast called for an annual increase of 5.5% and a monthly increase of 0.4% in the core CPI.
“Although there were no major surprises in today’s CPI reading, it reminds us that even if inflation has peaked, it could be some time before than we see it at moderate to normal levels,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. a rating.
“The question remains whether inflation will be able to fall to the Fed’s target levels with the labor market as tight as it is now,” Loewengart added. “That could be a recipe for a soft landing, but it remains to be seen when the Fed will back away from rate hikes and whether the labor market will lose its resilience.”
“If you look at the 12-month change, we’ve seen pretty significant inflation. It’s down sharply from the peak, and we’ll probably see inflation continue to moderate as the year goes on. But even by the end of the year, optimistically, inflation will rise another 3%, maybe 3.5% from a year and a half ago,” said Cumberland’s chief US economist. Advisors, David W. Berson, at Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.
“I guess the Fed won’t ease this year, it might not tighten much more, we could see fed funds at the top a little above 5%, but that’s very different from an expectation that the Fed would ease by the end of the year.”
EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco said the Federal Reserve’s “extreme” reliance on data was a “risky strategy in a highly volatile global macroeconomic environment.”
“By delegating control of the narrative, the Fed exposes itself to potential sharp pivots in market sentiment depending on the flow of economic data, which has been and will likely continue to be extremely volatile,” Daco said in a note. sent by email.
On the corporate side, shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) jumped 21% after the data company founded by Peter Thiel announced its first ever profitable quarter and said it expects 2023 to be its first profitable year.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) the stock rose 10.6% after the car rental company released its quarterly results after the closing bell on Monday that beat Wall Street estimates.
You’re here (TSLA) increased the price of its Model Y performance crossover by $1,000 to $58,990, while cutting the price of the Model 3 sedan by $500 to $42,990, Reuters pointed out based on updates on the company’s website. This is the fourth price move in two months. Shares rose 7.5% after Tesla posted its biggest two-day drop in more than a month on Monday, falling 6.1% over the past two trading sessions.
