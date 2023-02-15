Stock market today: Stocks slide as sticky inflation triggers Fed rate bets; Treasury yields rise | Arena

Fed Chairman Powell’s warning that inflation will take a long time to tame was fueled on Tuesday, with persistent CPI data pushing stocks lower in early trading.
U.S. stock futures moved in and out of positive territory on Tuesday as the dollar pared declines against its global peers and Treasury yields rose, after mixed market conditions. inflation report which suggests that bringing consumer prices under control in the world’s largest economy will take longer than expected by markets.
The headline consumer price index for the month of December is estimated to have risen 6.4% from a year ago, down from the 6.5% pace recorded in November and just before the Street consensus forecast of 6.2%
So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.4% on the month and 5.6% on the year, the report notes. , with the annual reading topping Street’s forecast.
Jan Szilagyi, CEO of investment research group Toggle AI, called the read “the perfect Valentine’s Day spoiler.”
“Markets have been expecting (hoping, praying) for further confirmation that a) the peak has been reached and b) the decline is at least stable, if not accelerating,” he said. “It’s critical to the disinflationary narrative and any hope for federal cuts this year. We don’t have either.”
Yields on longer-dated Treasuries have trended higher in recent sessions, but held steady at just over 3.7% in New York after the CPI statement and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank is “still a long way from achieving price stability and is expected to continue raising interest rates over the coming months.”
A reported move by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard to the White House, where she will serve as director of the National Economic Council, would also remove one of the Fed’s most dovish policymakers.
Benchmark 2-year bonds rose 4 basis points to 4.548% while the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 0.46% to 102.849. .
The CME group FedWatchin fact, puts the odds of a June rate hike at 42.9%, after the increases in March and May, on the back of the two falcon Fed signals, CPI data and January’s searing jobs report, which showed 517,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month.
On Wall Street, were mixed following inflation data with futures linked to the S&P500 indicating an opening bell low of 13 points and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average priced for an 85 point drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is pointing to an opening bell drop of 65 points.
In terms of individual stocks, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Get a free reportstocks were the first notable driver, rising 14.2% after the data analytics group released fourth quarter results better than expected and forecast its first annual profit for its current financial year.
Coca-Cola Co. (EAST) – Get a free reportshares were little changed at $60.42 apiece after posting modestly fourth quarter sales better than expectedwhile forecasting strong near-term earnings as consumers continue to accept price increases in the food and beverage sector.
Ford (F) – Get a free reportshares, meanwhile, edged down 1% after the automaker announced it would cut around 3,800 jobs, mostly in Germany, as it ramps up its drive to invest in electric vehicles.
In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.38% at midday in Frankfurt, while Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.30% in London.
Overnight in Asia, the MSCI regional index ex-Japan edged up 0.3% at the close of trading while the Nikkei 225 gained 0.64%.