Connect with us

Business

Stock market today: Stocks slide as sticky inflation triggers Fed rate bets; Treasury yields rise | Arena

Stock market today: Stocks slide as sticky inflation triggers Fed rate bets; Treasury yields rise | Arena

 


Fed Chairman Powell’s warning that inflation will take a long time to tame was fueled on Tuesday, with persistent CPI data pushing stocks lower in early trading.

U.S. stock futures moved in and out of positive territory on Tuesday as the dollar pared declines against its global peers and Treasury yields rose, after mixed market conditions. inflation report which suggests that bringing consumer prices under control in the world’s largest economy will take longer than expected by markets.

The headline consumer price index for the month of December is estimated to have risen 6.4% from a year ago, down from the 6.5% pace recorded in November and just before the Street consensus forecast of 6.2%

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, rose 0.4% on the month and 5.6% on the year, the report notes. , with the annual reading topping Street’s forecast.

Jan Szilagyi, CEO of investment research group Toggle AI, called the read “the perfect Valentine’s Day spoiler.”

“Markets have been expecting (hoping, praying) for further confirmation that a) the peak has been reached and b) the decline is at least stable, if not accelerating,” he said. “It’s critical to the disinflationary narrative and any hope for federal cuts this year. We don’t have either.”

Yields on longer-dated Treasuries have trended higher in recent sessions, but held steady at just over 3.7% in New York after the CPI statement and comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank is “still a long way from achieving price stability and is expected to continue raising interest rates over the coming months.”

A reported move by Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard to the White House, where she will serve as director of the National Economic Council, would also remove one of the Fed’s most dovish policymakers.

Benchmark 2-year bonds rose 4 basis points to 4.548% while the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, fell 0.46% to 102.849. .

The CME group FedWatchin fact, puts the odds of a June rate hike at 42.9%, after the increases in March and May, on the back of the two falcon Fed signals, CPI data and January’s searing jobs report, which showed 517,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month.

On Wall Street, were mixed following inflation data with futures linked to the S&P500 indicating an opening bell low of 13 points and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average priced for an 85 point drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is pointing to an opening bell drop of 65 points.

In terms of individual stocks, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Get a free reportstocks were the first notable driver, rising 14.2% after the data analytics group released fourth quarter results better than expected and forecast its first annual profit for its current financial year.

Coca-Cola Co. (EAST) – Get a free reportshares were little changed at $60.42 apiece after posting modestly fourth quarter sales better than expectedwhile forecasting strong near-term earnings as consumers continue to accept price increases in the food and beverage sector.

Ford (F) – Get a free reportshares, meanwhile, edged down 1% after the automaker announced it would cut around 3,800 jobs, mostly in Germany, as it ramps up its drive to invest in electric vehicles.

In overseas markets, Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.38% at midday in Frankfurt, while Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.30% in London.

Overnight in Asia, the MSCI regional index ex-Japan edged up 0.3% at the close of trading while the Nikkei 225 gained 0.64%.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.news-daily.com/arena/stock-market-today-stocks-slide-as-sticky-inflation-sparks-fed-rate-bets-treasury-yields-rise/article_33953a6e-5a83-5cdb-8b98-3261dd6a87d7.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: