Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, February 14
Pichai Pipatkuldilok / Eyeem | Eye | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Feel the love
Stocks shrugged off last week’s woes to end in the green on Monday. Will the Bulls have another Valentine’s Day on Tuesday? Much will depend on what the latest consumer price index says about the state of the economy. (See below.) Apart from that, investors will be looking at another interesting earnings list, with the owner of Burger King Restaurant brands And Coca Cola report before the bell and Airbnb configured to publish results after the close. Follow live market updates.
2. The heart of the matter
Sutthichai Supapornpasupad | time | Getty Images
The latest reading of inflation has come a little warmer than expected this morning. January’s consumer price index rose 0.5% month over month and 6.4% from a year ago. According to Dow Jones, economists forecast the CPI rose 0.4% in January, translating to 6.2% year-over-year growth. The so-called core CPI, which excludes energy and food, rose 0.4% and 6.2% respectively, also beating expectations. Some market watchers were expecting a surprise. The hotter reading could spook investors into believing that the Fed will continue its aggressive campaign against price increases.
3. Biden’s choice
Lael Brainard, Vice Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, before being sworn in during a ceremony in Washington, DC, Monday, May 23, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard is set to become President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser with Brian Deese upon his release. Multiple outlets reported that Brainard would head the White House National Economic Council. Likewise, longtime Biden confidant Jared Bernstein is expected to soon replace Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. The move could position Brainard as the next Treasury Secretary if Biden wins another term and Janet Yellen leaves. Brainard, a Democrat with dovish economic views, is a veteran of the Treasury Department under the Obama administration.
4. The Real Thing
Bottles of Coca Cola products are displayed in a cooler at Colonial Liquors on February 10, 2022 in Corte Madera, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Coca-Cola’s earnings didn’t exactly win hearts on Wall Street, but they did very well. Earnings were in line with expectations, while revenue exceeded, driven by price increases. The beverage giant, a component of Dow, also gave guidance for the year roughly in line with street views. Economic issues were at the heart of the concerns of the company’s managers. “While 2022 brought many challenges, we are proud of our overall results in a dynamic operating environment,” said CEO James Quincey. in a press release Tuesday morning.
Learn more: Burger King owner crowns new CEO
5. NBC’s Heart’s Desire
Michael Jordan #23 and the Chicago Bulls celebrate after winning the 1991 NBA Championship from the Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein
It’s Pavlovian. Every time a longtime NBA fan hears “NBA on NBC,” they’ll probably think of Marv Albert. emphatic play-by-playMichael Jordan heroic and the epic theme music by John Tesh (yes, that John Tesh), also known as “Round Ball Rock.” CNBC’s Alex Sherman delivered a big dose of nostalgia Monday night when he announced that NBC would be aggressively courting the NBA again, after 20 years without it. As it stands, Disney’s ABC/ESPN and Warner Bros.’ Turner Sports. Discovery have NBA broadcast rights. But Warner CEO David Zaslav said he was skeptical of paying so much for NBA rights, and Comcast (which owns NBC and CNBC) senses an opportunity to bring the league back. Amazon And Appleof course, are also interested in professional basketball rights, and the NBA could end up with more than two partners after the 2024-25 season.
CNBC’s Alex Herring, Jeff Cox, Amelia Lucas and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.
