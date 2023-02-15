Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Loses 175 Pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Torrent Power rallies 7%, Bharat Forge drops 4%
IMPACT ON PROFITS | Bata India on Tuesday announced a 15% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.19 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year, Bata India said in a regulatory statement. deposit.
IMPACT ON PROFITS | Vodafone Idea’s consolidated net loss for the quarter ended December widened to Rs 7,990 crore from Rs 7,231 crore a year ago and Rs 7,596 crore a quarter ago. Consolidated revenue increased by 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,621 crore.
The rupee fell 12 paise to 82.90 against the US dollar in early trading.
Morning trade top movers
Opening Bell: Sensex drops 175 pts, Nifty below 17,900; Torrent Power rallies 7%, Bharat Forge drops 4%
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 50 points; Clever below 17,930
Asian stocks fall, dollar holds firm after US CPI stickiness
Asian stocks fell as the U.S. dollar was flat on Wednesday, following U.S. inflation data and remarks from central bank officials that have investors worried that interest rates will be higher for longer. .
Quarterly results today
With the earnings season in the final stage, a host of companies including Vesuvius India, JBF Industries, Velox Industries, among others, will announce their third quarter results on Wednesday.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 31.5 points, or 0.18%, at 17,896, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Wednesday.
Tech View: Nifty forms a long bull candle
Nifty formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts on Tuesday as it broke above its lower supply trendline connecting all highs at 18887, 18696 and 18201.
Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data supports rate concerns
Shares on Wall Street ended mixed on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data for January left expectations little changed for the Federal Reserve’s path to raising interest rates.
Oil tumbles after industry data sends U.S. crude inventories jumping
Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday after falling more than $1 a barrel in the previous session, as industry data pointed to a much bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.
The Rupee drops 7 paise to close at 82.77 against the US Dollar
The rupee fell 7 paise to close at 82.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a strong US currency and caution seen by market participants.
Sensex, Nifty on Tuesday
Following the gains in global equities, BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex jumped 600 points or 0.99% to 61,032. The broader NSE Nifty fell 159 points or 0, 89% to end at 17,930.
