



Stocks faltered on Tuesday and the Dow fell, reversing earlier gains, after January’s Consumer Price Index report showed inflation rose to an annual rate of 6.4% more higher than expected. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 156.66 points, or 0.46%, to close at 34,089.27. THE S&P500 fell 0.03% to 4,136.13. The Nasdaq Composite recouped earlier losses to close 0.57% higher at 11,960.15, boosted by tech stocks including You’re here And Nvidia which increased by 7.51% and 5.43%, respectively. Prior to the release of the figure, JPMorgan’s trading desk predicted that an annual rise of 6.4% to 6.5% would trigger the S&P 500 to lose about 1.5% on Tuesday. That was better than the worst fears of an annual rise above 6.5%, a pick-up in inflation that could have triggered a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500, JPMorgan predicted. The report was vastly better than feared, but at the same time unlikely to pull the Fed back from its tightening campaign. “Although there were no major surprises in today’s CPI reading, it reminds us that even if inflation has peaked, it could be some time before than we see it at moderate to normal levels,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment. Desk. “The question remains whether inflation will be able to fall to the Fed’s target levels with a labor market as tight as it is now,” he added. “That could be a recipe for a soft landing, but it remains to be seen when the Fed will back away from rate hikes and whether the labor market will lose its resilience.” Beyond the CPI, investors will also be watching earnings for insight into consumer health. Kraft Heinz, Boston Beer and DoorDash are all expected to report this week. Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/13/stock-market-today-live-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

