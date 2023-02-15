Erdogan orders pension funds to support Turkish stock market





Recep Tayyip Erdoan has ordered pension funds to suck up Turkish stocks in a bid to prop up the market after two devastating earthquakes prompted a massive sell-off in stocks. All private pension funds that receive public money from a scheme matching individual pension contributions will be required to invest at least 30% in domestic stocks under new rules introduced by the Turkish government. The move comes ahead of the country’s stock market reopening on Wednesday following a selloff that wiped $35 billion ($29 billion) off the value of Istanbul’s main stock market index. Trade was suspended for five days after two earthquakes in southern Turkey killed more than 30,000 people. The announcement, which was made in the Official Gazette of the country publishing the new legislation, says pension funds must comply with the new limits within 10 days at the latest. The previous requirement was 10 pc. Mehmet Gerz, chief investment officer of financial services firm Ata Portfoy in Istanbul, said the new rules would funnel around an additional nine billion liras (400 million) into Turkish stocks. Turkey’s main index was already the worst performer in the world this year, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg. The decision to halt the trade was the first since 1999, after an earthquake in northwestern Turkey killed more than 17,000 people. The Turkish government’s decision is part of a package of measures aimed at preventing further massive sales. Authorities also waived levies on share buybacks, temporarily revoking a 15% withholding tax that listed companies pay when they buy back shares. Private pension funds will also be allowed to allocate 5% of their total funds to a single company, up from the current limit of 1pc. Ibrahim Turhan, former chairman of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, said the move would help stem further stock selling he expects from retail investors when the stock market reopens. I’m pretty sure retail investors will lead a major sell-off when the stock market reopens, he said. Many are afraid of the current situation. However, he suggested that the move forcing pension funds to invest in Turkish stocks made long-term sense because the money would be invested over several decades. Turkey’s president is trying to stave off inflation rates soaring over 50% as he seeks re-election in May. Turkey’s biggest grocery chains have already slashed prices of hundreds of products following government pressure, although bosses have warned the cuts could only be temporary given current price pressures. Mr Erdogan has already announced payments to families affected by the earthquakes, and economists have said the country’s central bank may cut interest rates to try to boost economic growth, even if inflation remains too high. high. Mr. Erdogan described high interest rates as the mother and father of all evil.

