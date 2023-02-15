



Is the stock market open on Presidents Day? The answer to this question is no. The stock market will be closed on Monday, February 20, for Presidents Day, or Washington’s birthday, as the holiday is also known. Washington’s birthday became a federal holiday in 1879 and was celebrated on February 22 until 1970, when it was moved to the third Monday in February. The three-day weekend marks the third stock market holiday of 2023. Bond traders will also have the day off, with the bond market closed on Monday, February 20 for Presidents’ Day. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. For those wondering what time does the market open during normal trading hours, the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Are banks also closed on Presidents Day? The answer to this question is yes. Monday February 20 is one of the 11 public holidays in 2023. Considering it’s tax season 2023 , it would be prudent to use the three-day weekend to get a head start on preparing your tax return. Investors can consult the income tax brackets And standard deduction for 2022 versus 2023, and also take a look at the capital gains tax rate . Below we present a complete calendar of all stock and bond holidays for 2023. Please note that the list of stock market holiday actually increased by one day in 2022. This is because Congress voted in 2021 to make June 19 – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – the 12th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill (opens in a new tab)Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. Market Holidays 2023 Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Vacation NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets* Monday January 2 New Year’s Day (Observed) Farm Farm Farm Monday January 16 Martin Luther King Jr Day Farm Farm Farm Monday February 20 Presidents Day/Washington Birthday Farm Farm Farm Thursday, April 6 Holy Thursday Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) friday april 7 Good Friday Farm Farm Farm Friday May 26 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday, May 29 Remembrance Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, June 19 June 16 National Independence Day Farm Farm Farm Monday July 3 Monday before Independence Day Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (2 p.m.) tuesday 4th july Independence Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, September 5 Labor Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, October 9 Columbus Day Open Open Farm Friday November 10 veterans day Open Open Farm Thursday, November 23 thanksgiving day Farm Farm Farm Friday November 24 Day after Thanksgiving Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday, December 25 the day of Christmas Farm Farm Farm * This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change.

