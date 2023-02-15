Turkey backs Stock Exchange ahead of reopening





Turkey is preparing to reopen its stock market on Wednesday with massive liquidity injections aimed at mitigating losses suffered following last week’s deadly earthquakes. Listing on the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange was suspended on February 8 after the benchmark BIST index plummeted. Authorities introduced some measures ahead of the resumption of trading on Wednesday, hoping to support the market. Private pension funds will have to divert up to 30% of government contributions received in stock purchases, according to new regulations announced by authorities in the country’s Official Gazette on Tuesday. This triples the previous requirement and gives funds 10 days to comply. Moreover, the government is to suspend a 15% withholding on share redemptions and to go up the limit that private pension funds are allowed to allocate to a single company from one to five percent. Increasing exposure to the pension fund market is likely to support prices during periods of volatility, but could pose risks going forward. Earthquake in Turkey: the opposition does not want to delay the elections Learn more The new measures, forcing the funds to increase their stock market holdings, came after criticism over the handling of the markets rout in recent weeks. The benchmark index lost 16% in the two days following the twin earthquake that rocked southern Turkey on Monday last week. Trading temporarily resumed on Wednesday and plunged another 7% before authorities suspended trading. The Borsa Istanbul index soared nearly 200% last year, making it one of the best performers in the world. These gains were largely due to investors fleeing to stocks to hedge against historic inflation. Some have warned of a market bubble. Bloomberg too reported Tuesday that Turkey plans to suspend some gold imports to mitigate the economic fallout from the earthquakes. The Turkish lira was already one of the worst performing currencies in the world last year and came under renewed pressure amid the earthquakes. On Tuesday, it was trading near an all-time low of 18.85 to the US dollar. The moves come as the earthquake response shifts from searching for survivors to battling what is expected to be a lengthy recovery. In a report published over the weekend, a Turkish business group estimated that the cost of earthquakes to the Turkish economy could amount to $84.1 billion, or around 10% of the country’s GDP. The investor protection measures also come as a debate emerges over the continuation of legislative and presidential elections scheduled for May. Middle East Eye reported on Monday that officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have explored ways to delay the elections due to severe infrastructure damage after the earthquakes, as well as public anger against the government for its handling of the disaster. The Leader of the Opposition rejected the idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-props-stock-market-reopening

