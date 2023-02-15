Business
Want to earn solid returns in the stock market this year? Here are 5 tips for beginners
The year 2022 rushed the stock market and proved to be difficult as Dalal Street delivered hard lessons.
But what was more surprising was that in early December, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex hit all-time highs.
However, the short-term consequences of global challenges could continue and cause volatility, which could stimulate the stock market in 2023.
Since the stock market goes through ups and downs, historically, it has been observed that instead of making short-term intraday investments, investors have benefited immensely from holding stocks for the long term.
While the government set a target in the 2023 budget to reduce the budget deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26 and amid concerns about a global recession and a wave of REIT sales that could affect market sentiments in the near future, let’s find out what a beginner should do when making stock market investment decisions.
Tips for beginners to invest in the stock market:
1. Improve your knowledge and skills:
The first thing a novice should do is deepen their market knowledge and expertise before making a decision on investing in the stock market.
They can go to the NSE website and search for the most appropriate online stock courses to get certified in a variety of topics that may include capital market, derivatives market, investment analysis and stock management. portfolio, as well as fundamental analysis.
They can dispel their misconceptions about the stock market using this strategy, which also allows them to make better investment choices that will improve their income and investments.
2. Must be aware of their risk profile and objectives:
An investment made without understanding their risk tolerance and investment objectives will have a significant impact since the investor will not know how to react when the market crashes.
Since risks in the financial market are divided into three categories for investors, aggressive, moderate and conservative beginners will generally fall under the conservative risk category and place more emphasis on minimizing than increasing profitability. .
A beginner should be fully informed about his investment goals in addition to knowing his risk profile, as this will help him visualize his future plans clearly.
3. The nature of the investment must be long-term:
One should adhere to long-term investing as a beginner instead of betting on an intraday basis. Compared to long-term investments or even short-term trading, intraday trading carries a higher risk.
Trading requires regular monitoring, and this technique requires great market expertise.
However, a beginner who is at the initial stage of learning the stock market should emphasize long-term investments.
In the long run, rather than realizing capital gains, the investor will also benefit from corporate actions such as dividends, free shares, stock splits and stock buyback offers.
4. Buy the right stock:
Beginners are suggested to opt for large-cap or blue-chip companies with a track record of long-term growth.
The explanation for this is that large-cap companies often have lower volatility, making them more stable and with superior long-term growth records and future development plans.
For a beginner with a low tolerance for risk, it is best to invest in large cap stocks after studying the company’s finances, including its balance sheet and income statement.
Large-cap companies are well-established and are generally considered safer investments than mid- and small-cap stocks, although returns may vary.
5. Keep a diversified portfolio:
Diversification is crucial to remember when it comes to investing, as it helps minimize the risk of putting all your eggs in one basket and the possibility of your portfolio performance being affected by one stock.
Given the demand in the economy, new investors should invest in stocks from various sectors.
Maintaining the stability of the overall health of the portfolio will allow them to reduce their risk and cover their losses in the event of an underperformance of a sector.
Conclusion:
For beginners, it is important to keep in mind that thorough research and analysis will help them decide whether to buy, hold, add or sell a stock.
Although investing in the stock market involves considerable financial risk, novice investors should first consult their financial advisors to make an investment decision based on their risk profile and goals.
(The author is CEO, GCL Broking)
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)
