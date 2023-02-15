ChatGPT gets Dartmouth talking | Dartmouth

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s trending chatbot that generates conversational responses to user prompts using advanced artificial intelligence, has been busy since its launch in late November.

He’s composed reams of poetry, written essays and code, debated with users on a dizzying array of topics, earned co-author credits in peer-reviewed publications, scored passing marks in tests of commerce and law, and nearly cracked the notoriously tough United States. medical license exam.

Given its capabilities, it’s no surprise that ChatGPT has captured the attention of students, faculty, and administrators in Dartmouth and beyond.

Many on campus have taken the software for a ride by simply engaging it in pleasant banter, challenging its prowess, or figuring out how to put its abilities to good use. Meanwhile, faculty and administrators are also grappling with questions about the impact of new technology on teaching, learning, and assessing student work.

There is optimism and enthusiasm, tinged with caution.

ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies have huge potential and will have huge effects on education, saysMarshal David Kotz 86, Professor Pat and John Rosenwald in the Department of Computer Science. My hope is to provide immediate support for professors and instructors to familiarize themselves with the technology and its impacts, and then to further examine how we can leverage it as an educational tool, recognizing that ‘it will be part of the future of teaching, learning, scholarship and working.

What is special about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is the most powerful version to date of a Great Language Model, an advanced AI system trained to mirror human language. It crushed 570 gigabytes of data, millions of existing web texts totaling over 3 billion words in its quest to master the nuances of speaking and writing in nearly 95 languages.

The technology behind ChatGPT has been around for a while now, but OpenAI has now made it available to the general public with a very easy-to-use interface, saysSoroush Vosoughiassistant professor of computer science who studies large language patterns and their potential impacts.

Soroush Vosoughi, assistant professor of computer science. (Photo by Katie Lenhart)

Access to previous models was limited, and users needed at least some coding expertise, if not some understanding of machine learning, to use them effectively. ChatGPT changed all that.

Additionally, says Vosoughi, the creators devised a method to refine their model through human feedback to make it more socially acceptable, avoiding using offensive language or engaging in contrary exchanges. ‘ethics.

Carly Bobak, biomedical informatics specialist atResearch Computing, have experienced this feature first hand. After playing around with ChatGPT to create Christmas gifts for his family, Bobak was keen to direct bot talents to support his research work.

A research project she was involved in looked at data collected in medical clinics from the early 1900s through the 1950s. Words about race and ethnicity, which had been written loosely, needed to be updated to reflect modern language, often correcting typos and rephrasing colloquialisms appropriately.

I was trying to use ChatGPT to help me segregate the races appropriately, but since some terms are no longer considered politically correct, it wouldn’t do it for me; he argued with me about it, she said. Bobak had to work hard to convince the bot by explaining his motives before it helped him in his task.

Being language-agnostic is another big plus, says Christian Darabos, Senior Director of Research Computing. He cites the example of a project that involved extracting names of ships from 18th century French-language books.

Not only can you converse with ChatGPT in one of many languages, but you can explain in English what you want it to do over French text and it will do a pretty decent job, he says.

The genie came out of the bottle

While opening doors to new possibilities, new technologies present new challenges. There is palpable concern about the potential for the misuse of generative AI tools like ChatGPT in assignments and exams.

The following, for example, is the first of a three-paragraph response ChatGPT gave when asked to describe Dartmouth’s history with AI, which incorrectly gives all named researchers a affiliation with Dartmouth.

Dartmouth College, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, has a rich history of artificial intelligence (AI) research. In the mid-1950s, a group of computer scientists from Dartmouth, including John McCarthy, Marvin Minsky, Nathaniel Rochester, and Claude Shannon, held a conference on the Dartmouth Conference on Artificial Intelligence, which is widely regarded as the birthplace of AI as a field of study. The conference marked the beginning of AI as a new and distinct field of research, separate from cybernetics and computer science.

Every time academic communities start discussing how to interact with, whether to silo or invite new technologies into classrooms, it raises the question of how they talk about academic integrity and academic dishonesty surrounding him, saysCatherine Maguiredirector of the Dartmouths Office of Community Standards and Accountability.

Professors across departments are having conversations about how to handle honor code violations facilitated by ChatGPT, Vosoughi says. Many have addressed the issue in their classes, but a coherent policy is not yet in place.

We cannot put the genie back in the bottle, Vosoughi says, but rather update the program and all relevant policies. Like others in his field, he is working on developing tools that can detect if text has been generated using ChatGPT.

The larger, more interesting conversation is deeper, according to Maguire. It challenges the very nature of learning, the purpose of teaching, and how new technologies support or hinder this.

It’s a multi-layered conversation that, due to how quickly ChatGPT entered the foray, is an accelerated conversation, Maguire says. Helping students understand what the updated expectations are and the principles behind those expectations is crucial, she adds.

As institutions move to create policies,James Dobson, an assistant professor of English and creative writing and director of the Institute of Writing and Rhetoric, cautions against overreacting. I am particularly concerned not to treat our students with suspicion. he says.

To inform college response, the Dartmouth Center for the Advancement of Learning will hostlively discussion for faculty and staffwho reflect this Friday on the challenges of artificial intelligence in the context of teaching and learning in Dartmouth.

Susan Brison, Eunice and Julian Cohen Professor for the Study of Ethics and Human Values ​​(photo by Rob Strong 04)

Plagiarism is another issue to consider, saysSusan Brison, Eunice and Julian Cohen Professor for the Study of Ethics and Human Values, who predicts that copyright issues will become more prominent. ChatGPT is trained on massive amounts of data from the internet, including literary and scholarly works, but the original sources are uncredited, she says.

From the same source, another pitfall to face is misinformation. AI tools draw their knowledge from online sources, which are littered with misinformation.

In arecent interview with Time magazineOpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, Thayer 12, said it has immense potential to help with personalized education, among other areas, but acknowledged there are also many challenges.

It’s a unique moment in time where we have an agency in how it shapes society. And it goes both ways: technology shapes us and we shape it. There are a lot of difficult issues to resolve, Murati told the magazine.

Harness the potential

Despite its many flaws, AI is clearly poised to revolutionize research and education.

Brison and other Dartmouth teachers are already thinking about ways to bring ChatGPT into their classrooms. It might be helpful to get students thinking about new ways of writing and examining what goes into writing a good essay, regardless of genre, Brison says.

We’ve had people giving classes on the creative use of computing in the past and I could definitely see that certainly coming back with renewed interest now, Dobson says.

AI systems are already at work on campus. One example is Marvis, an AI-driven network assistant that diagnoses and fixes problems with Dartmouth’s wireless networks.

Michael Davis, vice president of information, technology and consulting and chief information officer, expects new technology to have the potential to free people from many mundane tasks, allowing them to focus their energies on high-end projects. His team members used it to review the code, help develop staff appraisals, and set career goals for the year.

It’s like a partner working with you. It learns how you work, learns your environment, and can go ahead and provide assistance; but he doesn’t just learn from you, he learns from everyone, says Davis.

Generative AI tools can speed up the research process in many ways, says research informatics researcher Darabos. They can summarize academic papers and discover relevant sources, which makes literature reviews much more efficient. They can be used to improve technical writing, make text smoother, better and more readable. As long as aid is credited, these are acceptable uses of the technology, he says.

Darabos and Bobak are offering a workshop on how AI-based software can be used in biomedical data science at an upcoming bioinformatics symposium.

When asked how the chatbot was likely to change the search landscape, Bobak’s response, using ChatGPT himself to clear his thoughts, was: ChatGPT continues to surprise and inspire me as I see new ways people are harnessing its abilities. Its use as a real-time, on-demand ideation partner is particularly fascinating. With the ability to receive immediate feedback and generate action plans, it streamlines the problem-solving process and optimizes our face-to-face time with colleagues.

Everyone in the field, both in academia and industry, is surprised and taken aback by the widespread and overwhelming response to the tool, says computer science professor Vosoughi.

Thanks to ChatGPT, people are now more aware of machine learning, he says. The last time I spoke to my grandmother, she asked me what it was about.