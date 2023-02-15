Babcock wins contract to operate Skynet, the MOD satellite communications system





We are delighted to announce that Babcock has been awarded the contract to manage and operate Skynet, the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) military satellite communications system. The six-year contract, with an initial value of over £400 million, is part of the MODs £6 billion Skynet 6 programme, supporting over 400 jobs in the South West of the UK. Skynet Service Delivery Wrap (SDW) will encompass the operation of the UK’s constellation of military satellites and ground stations, including the integration of terminals into the MOD network, ensuring that they are integrated and supported. Babcock will partner with SES, GovSat and Intelsat on Skynet SDW. David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support this cutting-edge technological protection. Skynet enables vital communications with the UK Armed Forces wherever they are, helping to keep them safe. Babcock is a world leader in secure communications for the military. Working with our partners, we will deliver a high-tech solution that combines the availability, affordability and capacity that the UK needs. Alex Chalk, Minister of Defense Procurement, said: Space is increasingly important to maintaining battlefield advantage. The UK’s next generation military satellite communications system will keep us at the forefront of this critical area and the work under this contract will strengthen our resilience for years to come. Skynet has been in service since the 1960s with the first satellite of Skynet’s sixth generation of satellites, Skynet 6A, scheduled for launch in 2025. The contract includes the services needed to support the current Skynet infrastructure, as well as the successful transition and continued service delivery for Skynet’s future operations. Babcock and its partners bring the stability, knowledge and pedigree of a proven service provider to leading commercial and military satellite operators to utilize best-in-class solutions. Leveraging its unique collective international experience in defense and satellite communications operations, the partnership will provide an uninterrupted, low-risk service that brings an assured end-to-end approach to MOD. Its unique team philosophy integrates customer, partners and supply chain to deliver an adaptable, agile and supportable service delivery solution. Article browsing

