Oracle Cerner Signs Contract with Accenture to Provide Additional Electronic Health Records Training to VA Clinicians





Technology company Oracle Corp. signed a contract with Accenture to improve the training Department of Veterans Affairs clinicians receive on the use of VA’s Cerner Millennium-based electronic health records platform. Speaking to FedScoop, Oracle executive vice president Ken Glueck said Oracle-owned Cerner determined it needed additional support from consulting firm Accenture after identifying this. as an area where program improvement was needed. “About three months ago we did a training assessment and decided this was an area that needed accelerated investment,” he said. Glueck added: “We signed a contract with Accenture probably a month ago. They are therefore an integral part of the training process for continued deployments when they resume in June 2023.” Oracle’s EVP said Accenture’s contract was within Oracle’s current budget envelope. Oracle Cerner’s VA EHR Modernization deployment implementation tag was approximately $10 billion over 10 years. Accenture is one of several companies working under the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health contractor group to implement the Pentagon’s iteration of the Oracle Cerner system, MHS Genesis. The Oracle Cerner EHR system is a key platform used by physicians to access current and former military medical records. It is being deployed at the VA as a replacement for the open source VISTA (Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture) health information system. The VA’s EHR Modernization Program has sparked controversy since it was rolled out to select VA hospitals in 2020. A report released last year by the VA watchdog found that at least 148 veterans had were injured at a health center in Spokane, Wash., during the agency’s deployment of the EHR system. Last October, the VA decided to delay future deployments of the EHR system in new locations until June 2023. Accenture has been contacted for comment.

