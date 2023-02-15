Business
Canada’s New Underutilized Council Tax
A new vacancy tax has arrived, and with it come surprises, pitfalls, and pitfalls.
Vacancy taxes are all the rage these days. To combat Canada’s housing crisis, many of Canada’s largest cities have implemented vacancy taxes. Vancouver has its empty house tax, Toronto has its vacant house tax and Ottawa has its vacant house tax. The province of British Columbia also has its own speculation and vacancy tax.
Now the federal government of Canada is trying its hand at a vacancy tax. As discussed in more detail below, this Underutilized Housing Tax, or UHT, is designed to impose an annual tax of 1% on the value of residential properties in Canada that are both “owned by foreign” and “underutilized”. Despite its supposedly limited scope, UHT has serious implications for the unwary, even if there is no tax to pay! The CRA recently released its required form and related explanatory notes. This brief article provides a general overview of UHT. Of course, for more specific advice in a particular situation, please contact us.
Filing requirement
The UHT imposes a general obligation to file a form with the CRA even when no tax is payable. Any owner of residential property who is not an “excluded owner” must file a return. While for many filers no tax will be due, Failure to comply with this reporting obligation will still have serious consequences.
Ownership: The “owner” of a residential property has the obligation to file a declaration; this is the person (or persons) listed on the title as of December 31.
Residential property: The definition of “residential property” has two parts. First, houses and similar buildings (and surrounding land) are residential properties if they have between one and three residential units, each with its own kitchen, living room and bathroom.. Second, units inside a building can also be their own residential property if they are intended For belong separately.
This definition means that there may be times when an owner unexpectedly needs to deposit multiple times. When units in a building are divided for separate ownership (e.g., for “stratification” or “condominiumization”), each unit will be its own residential property. Lane houses are also separate “residential properties”. Each residential property will be require a separate statement, even if they share registered ownership.
Eexcluded: Several types of residential property owners are “excluded owners”» not subject to these reporting obligations Canadian citizens and permanent residents are generally excluded. Howeverif such a person holds a security as a partner in a partnership or as a trustee of a trust (other than an estate), then he is not an “excluded owner” and must file a return. The most commonly applicable exclusions are likely to be for Canadian public companies, governments, registered charities and Indigenous governing bodies.
If the owner of residential property is not an “excluded owner”, they must file a return by April 30 of each year. Owners must be absolutely certain that they are excluded before deciding not to file.
Failure to File
Penalties for non-declaration are severe, with a minimum penalty of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for others. This penalty applies even when there is no tax. The CRA has confirmed that it will pursue penalties even if no tax is payable.
Also, until an owner files a return, there is no time limit for the government to assess taxes or fees. Unlike other taxes, it is not always obvious whether a return must be filed or not. This means that if a taxpayer incorrectly believes they don’t have to file, their potential liability lasts forever! Unlike many other tax penalties, this penalty applies whether or not tax is owed.
Let’s take an example of how this might affect Canadians. It is not uncommon for an elderly parent to register their home in the name of their adult child while retaining the beneficial interest in the home.. There may be estate planning reasons for doing so. In such a situation, the adult child would be deemed to hold the legal title of bare fiduciary for the benefit of his parent. Imagine that in 2024 such a parent transfers his home to his adult child as a simple trustee. The adult child now has an obligation to declare under the UHT. Nobody thinks about UHT, because everyone involved is Canadian citizen; and of course the parent occupies the house all year round! Suppose the elderly parent lives another ten years before he dies. The CRA could come knocking on the door in 2035 (or anytime thereafter) to demand a minimum of $50,000 from the child in the event of failure to produce penalties!
Exemptions (from payment)
Although many people are required to file a return, many of these affected owners will be exempt from paying UHT. Note, again, these situations not create an exemption from deposit a UHT return.
Exempt owners: In the event of the death of an owner, this owner, his personal representative and certain co-owners are exempt for this year and the following year. A new owner is also exempt. Where foreign owners control less than 10% of a company that owns residential property, that company does not have to pay UHT on that property. Where such corporations or “excluded owners” constitute all of the beneficiaries of a trust or members of a partnership, that trust or partnership is also exempt.
Occupation: There is an exemption if the property is a principal place of residence for the owner or his spouse, or his child if the child is studying at a designated educational institution. This will be a significant exemption for immigrants who own their own home and are not (yet) permanent residents. Other occupancy rules can be a bit more complex, but generally a landlord gets credit for occupancy by their nuclear family, arm’s length tenants, and non-arm’s length tenants who pay fair rent. (5% of residential property value).
Availability of the property: When the residential property is under construction and not completed by April in a given year, or is finished and put up for sale in the year but never occupied, the property is exempt for this year. A property that is uninhabitable due to a disaster or major renovations is also exempt. Finally, the property which is seasonally inaccessible or unsuitable for habitation all year round is exempt.
vacation property: Finally, if the property is in a relatively rural area, And the owner is an individual who uses it at least 28 days a year, the property may be exempt as a vacation property.
Tax calculation
Any owner who must file and cannot claim an exemption will be liable for the tax. The tax is 1% of the assessed value (for property tax purposes) or the most recent sale price. A homeowner can also choose to use the fair market value of the property if they obtain a specific appraisal. When ownership is shared, this amount is then multiplied by the ownership percentage.
UHT Form 2900
The form has nine pages and requires a significant amount of information even when requesting an exemption. This is very different from the relatively simple filing requirements found in many other vacancy taxes we have seen in Canada.. Each owner must file a separate form for each property. Many owners concerned require accountants or lawyers to prepare their forms for them.
* * * * * *
Thank you for your interest; if you need help with this tax, our team will be happy to take your call!
