Inventories rise after strong retail sales data

U.S. stocks closed a choppy session on Wednesday as investors pondered the outlook for interest rates after economic data showed strong consumer spending and rising inflation in January.

All three major averages moved into positive territory in the final 10 minutes of trading after dips for much of the session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) rose a modest 0.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) led the way, gaining 0.9%.

Retail sales estimates shattered last monthCommerce Department data showed, stoking concerns that robust consumption combined with a higher-than-expected consumer price reading on Tuesday could keep the Federal Reserve on a hawkish course.

The government said retail sales increased by 3%the biggest one-month jump since March 2021 and well above Bloomberg’s estimate of 1.9%.

“After a disappointing December, a jump in retail sales indicates that the sustained inflation we’ve seen isn’t holding the consumer back,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Office. , in a footnote. “Expect some near-term volatility as investors consider the Fed’s next steps and what, if anything, could lead to it cutting rates over the calendar year.”

On the corporate side, investors analyzed more earnings reports this week. Airbnb (ABNB) was in the spotlight after the hosting company posted record sales in the fourth quarter, marking its first profitable year in 2022. Executives also released better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, citing strong post-pandemic travel demand. Shares soared 13.4% on Wednesday.

of Tesla (TSLA) the stock rose 2.4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk said he plans to appoint a new CEO for Twitter, the social media platform he acquired last year, by the end of the year.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported On Wednesday, the electric vehicle maker is expected to partially suspend production at its Chinese factory to upgrade the facility to manufacture an updated version of its Model 3 car.

The story continues

Devon Energy Corporation (NDV) shares fell 10.5% after the company said fourth-quarter earnings were rattled by the impact of winter storm Elliot on its oil and gas wells.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: People walk at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In other areas of the market, bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yield approaching its highest level since November, according to Bloomberg data. The US dollar index also rose against other currencies.

Meanwhile, in commodity markets, the barrel of oil continued to fall as the dollar appreciated and U.S. stocks are estimated to have risen. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, fell about 1% on Wednesday to trade near $78.

Wednesday’s moves come after a volatile previous session that saw all three major averages end the day roughly flat after January Consumer Price Index (CPI) entered both hot and cold.

After the statement, several Fed officials indicated that interest rates should rise. On Tuesday, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in remarks at Prairie View A&M University in Texas that the U.S. central bank “must remain prepared to continue rate hikes for a longer period than expected.” .

The CPI rose 0.5% in the first month of the year, an acceleration from the previous month, and 6.4% on an annual basis, a slight decline from the previous print d one year to the next. The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components from the report, rose 0.4% from the previous month and 5.6% year-on-year, also higher than expected.

“There are growing signs that the market is pricing in the no-landing scenario where the economy remains strong and inflation remains sticky and persistent,” Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Slok said. in a Wednesday note, adding that one-year break-even inflation expectations are approaching 3%, boosted by strong January jobs data and Tuesday’s CPI report.

“In response to this, the Fed will need to be more hawkish to ensure inflation expectations don’t stray too far from the FOMC’s 2% inflation target,” Slok added.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Or android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInAnd Youtube