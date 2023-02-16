Listings on the Social Stock Exchange: The Social Stock Exchange is getting closer to its first listings





New Delhi: India may soon witness its first listings on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform. At least three leading charitable trusts are in advanced talks with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for a listing, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The exchange, which has received approval in principle from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch the social trading platform, is currently awaiting the final green light. Once Sebi’s approval passes, all three bids would be launched, the people quoted above said. The names of the charitable trusts could not be determined. “Some regulatory adjustments, including amendments to the Securities Contracts Act, are pending and we expect these changes to come soon after all bridges would be licensed for SSE listings,” the statement said. one of the people mentioned above. “We are seeing strong demand for this product as dozens of charities from across the country have expressed interest in signing up.” An email sent to NSE went unanswered until press time on Wednesday. The government first proposed the social grant in the 2019-2020 Union budget, to facilitate a more transparent fundraising process for these entities. One area where consultations between Sebi and NSE are ongoing relates to the disclosure standards that will apply to these entities. The government’s decision to launch the social scholarship platform aims to improve transparency and accountability in terms of fundraising and use by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once these trusts are listed on national stock exchanges, India will join the group of countries like the US, UK and Singapore that already have similar platforms. “These entities will be subject to rigorous disclosure requirements to ensure that money collected from the public is used only for specific purposes,” another person quoted above said. “For now, the focus is on domestic investors, but based on our experience with the platform, discussions are underway to open up this platform significantly to foreign donors as well.” Currently, funding received by these organizations from nonresident donors is subject to compliance with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). In the recent past, the government has increased monitoring of foreign flows to Indian NGOs. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has already issued auditing standards which will be applicable to entities listed on the social trading platform. Sebi also proposed various rules that would apply to charities listed on these platforms. In these rules, the regulator has also specified the sectors in which NGOs are active to be eligible for the list. They include education and healthcare, among others.

