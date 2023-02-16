Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday February 15
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. I have to get over the hump
We have reached the middle of a troubled week for equities. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after the government’s consumer price index for January showed higher-than-expected inflation. The Nasdaq, however, ended the session in the green. Even though the inflation figure was higher than economists’ estimates, Wall Street seemed to accept it in stride as it still showed that the pace of price increases was slowing. Wednesday brings more data, including housing market indicators, as well as another handful of corporate earnings reports, including Kraft-Heinz before opening and Cisco after the bell. Follow live market updates.
2. Tesla opens its charging network
Tesla super charger
Courtesy of Tesla
In a rare moment of agreement between the Biden administration and Elon Musk’s electric vehicle empire, You’re here agreed to open thousands of its charging stations to electric vehicles made by other companies, according to the White House. Tesla and other companies that build and operate charging networks are also in line for federal funding if their charging infrastructure meets government standards. Tesla has agreed to make at least 7,500 chargers available in the United States for any compatible electric vehicle by the end of next year. This includes 3,500 of the company’s Superchargers located on major highways in addition to the slower Level 2 destination chargers that Tesla provides in restaurants and hotels, among others.
3. Ford’s battery failure
Ford employees produce the F-150 Lightning electric pickup on Dec. 13, 2022 at the automaker’s Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC).
Michael Wayland | CNBC
It’s not all good news in the world of EV batteries, however.Ford has halted production and shipments of its flagship F-150 Lightning pickup due to a possible problem with its batteries. The company didn’t divulge too many details about the potential issue, which was revealed during pre-delivery quality inspections. This is the latest difficulty encountered by Ford. Earlier this month, the company posted poor fourth-quarter results and a net loss for 2022 as it struggled with execution issues. Ford is looking to cut costs this year as it seeks a turnaround as competition from electric vehicles heats up.
4. Goldman continues to push consumers back
David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaking on Squawk Box at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2023.
Adam Galica | CNBC
Goldman Sachs is scrapping its branded credit card plans, CNBC’s Hugh Son reported Tuesday, as the Wall Street powerhouse continues to dismantle its consumer banking strategy. Goldman CEO David Solomon has strayed from his previous intention to turn the company into a bank for the people since losses started piling up and consumers started to grapple with inflation and other economic headwinds. Goldman split its retail operations in October. Later, the company said he would close his Marcus personal loan business and give up offering a checking account to a large customer base. With all of this, it no longer made sense to launch a consumer credit card.
5. This difficult housing market
A ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
If you want another example of the economy’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates, look no further than Wednesday’s mortgage demand report. Total the volume of mortgage applications fell 7.7% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, while the popular 30-year fixed rate fell from 6.18% to 6.39%. Refinance requests fell 13% week-over-week, while homebuyer requests fell 6%. “Mortgage rates rose across the board last week, pushed higher by market expectations that inflation will persist, forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain tight monetary policy for longer,” said Joel Kan, leading economist for the MBA.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Lora Kolodny, John Rosevear, Michael Wayland, Hugh Son and Diana Olick contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/15/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-february-15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moderna CEO to face Senate hearing on COVID vaccine price (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- Cinema can do what cricket can’t, says Shabana Azmi – newspaper
- The man went on a shooting spree at the Buffalo grocery store
- Brazilian beats Chinese in own game: table tennis
- Joko Widodo expects PSSI 2023 KLB to become impetus for Indonesian football reform: Okezone Bola
- Growing anger towards Syrian refugees in Turkey after the earthquake
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi call for the lifting of sanctions against Iran
- UK Inflation: What goods and services have risen the most in price? | inflation
- Wednesday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more
- Iga Swiatek blasts past Collins in 52 minutes
- Prime Minister Modi meets with his Spanish counterpart to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties
- Blinken pledges earthquake support on first visit to Turkey