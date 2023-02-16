Are African scholarships fit for purpose?

After more than 10 years in the City of London, Aly-Khan Satchu has returned to Kenya. The former outspoken trader has worked for financial powerhouses such as Credit Suisse First Boston, Sumitomo Finance International and ANZ Investment Bank. He now has over a decade of experience investing in listed African companies.

I look for opportunities that will outperform, he says. I’m specifically looking for growth opportunities in companies that are growing regionally, as well as niches where I think stocks are undervalued.

Equity Bank is one of his favorites. In 2020, the Kenyan commercial bank announced plans to deepen its reach in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the largest and most populous countries on the continent. That year, Equity Bank Congo acquired a majority stake in Banque Commerciale du Congo. The deal was an example of the potential dynamism of the continent’s stock exchanges to catalyze cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

Globally, emerging market equities are back in fashion after a dismal 2022. Institutional investors are reinvesting in the asset class, but African stock markets rarely take a peek. From the perspective of Western investors, the catch-all term emerging market equities focuses primarily on Asia and South America.

THE MSCI Emerging Markets Index, one of the most popular global indices of emerging markets, includes companies from 24 emerging countries. Only two of them are in Africa: South Africa and Egypt.

But it’s not just institutional investors who miss out on good quality, undervalued companies. If African retail investors want to create long-term wealth, investing in listed companies in Africa could be part of their equation. But many middle-class Africans prefer tangible assets such as property and farmland.

Lots of exchanges but few IPOs

The early 1990s was an important period for capital market development in Africa. The Cold War had just ended and many countries were beginning to open their economies to free market ideas.

Today, there are over 30 exchanges across the continent. These include three regional stock exchanges: the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), based in Côte d’Ivoire; the East Africa Exchange, based in Rwanda; and the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC) in Gabon.

But the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Africa has dropped dramatically. PwC, a professional services firm, estimates there were 28 IPOs in Africa in 2017, valued at around $3 billion. This fell each successive year until 2021, when just eight were recorded, valued at $921 million.

Privatizations of public assets could reverse the decline. Recently, the Egyptian government announced that it will list 32 state-owned companies on the local stock exchange starting next year. Under the agreement on a $3 billion IMF loan, the government is required to reduce its footprint in the local economy, after crowding out private investment for decades.

Satchu thinks other African governments need to follow a similar path if stock market activity is to grow. African governments can play a much bigger role in being an appropriate catalyst for less liquid markets, he says. Many of our governments are investing heavily in all kinds of national enterprises. But they haven’t really bought into the idea that by selling these companies on the stock exchange, they can create a new class of shareholders in their country.

Unfortunately, I don’t think [many of them] really understand what it takes to create a successful stock market. As soon as the exchange starts operating, they want to consolidate taxes and charges. It is very expensive to trade in Kenya compared to more developed markets and that is just plain glaring.

Investor information gap

Rob Stangroom in Zimbabwe agrees. The managing director of Harare-based African Financials, an investor relations and communications firm, adds that high inflation, exchange rate controls and corruption in some jurisdictions are factors that continue to hold back growth. promise of African stock markets.

To start fixing things, information needs to become freely available on many levels, he says. Trading and custody costs should be reduced and minimum disclosure standards should be available from exchanges. Most vegetable markets in Africa have greater liquidity!

Liquidity problems and high transaction costs are generally more pronounced on the continent than in other regions. The picture is however mixed. South Africa’s JSE, Africa’s largest stock exchange, has several of the top 40 companies with dual listings elsewhere: this helps increase trading volumes and liquidity. At the end of 2022, the exchange signed a dual listing agreement with the New York Stock Exchange.

With a market capitalization of around R21 trillion [about $1.36 trillion], the JSE punches above its weight, says Itumeleng Monale, COO of JSE. It is still a world-class financial market with great resilience and we have seen rapid growth in some of our diversified businesses.

But even within the JSE itself, there are nuances. The stock market has suffered from a series of delistings of small and mid-cap companies in recent years.

According to RISE (Retirement Investments and Savings for Everyone), a fund administrator, from January 2021 to June 2022, 35 companies […] removed from the JSE, including 11 [were in 2022] only. Disconcertingly enough, the JSE saw net delistings for the sixth year in a row. IPO cost is a major concern for small and mid cap companies; its exorbitant cumulative. Similarly, the current regulatory burden is also a deterrent to listing and a cause of delistings, especially for smaller players, as the cost of compliance and regulation is high.

A general view of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s oldest and largest existing stock exchange, in Sandton on December 18, 2019. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)

Non-compliance issues

But some of the challenges facing African stock markets are less pronounced and less talked about. A recent report, What’s yours is mine, and what’s mine is mine by the CFA Institute Africa Advocacy Council, has exposed the blatant use of non-compliant Related Party Transactions (RPTs) on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) of Zambia.

The LuSE regulations, which are inspired by global international accounting standards, define TOR as transactions with parties related to an issuer. They include a range of transaction types, including purchases or sales of goods, property and other assets; provision or receipt of services; leases; and more. In 2020, according to the report, 12 out of 20 LuSE-listed issuers engaged in non-compliant PTRs.

PTRs can be used legitimately in a variety of ways, but it is their misuse that the CFA Institute report highlights. Its co-authors, Godfrey Mwanza and Sumeet Jain, argue that when TPRs are abused, majority shareholders force companies into inefficient deals that ultimately cost minority shareholders and the economy at large.

When assessing the development of corporate governance in Africa, it is useful to think about it from a first principles perspective, says Mwanza, portfolio manager at ABSA Asset Management. With non-compliant PTRs, controlling shareholders have advantages that the rest of the market does not. Good corporate governance ensures that these are not abused.

Mwanza was part of a team that recently brought to light TPRs totaling $410 million over a 12-year period at Nigerian company Seplat Energy. While some of the TPRs may have been compliant, the shareholder objection was more about poor corporate governance and notable conflicts of interest. Last year, the company announced that it would begin phasing out the use of all PTRs.

Stockbrokers at work at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

A role for decision-makers

Across Africa, the role of policy makers is seen as critical to the success of stock markets. In December 2022, the African Trade Linkage Project (AELP), a flagship project of the African Association of Securities Exchanges (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), was launched with the support of the African Union (AU) Secretariat and the Zone African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

It is exciting to see the strong political commitment to cross-border trade and investment flows, said Tom Minney, the former head of the Namibian Stock Exchange. The Covid pandemic and the ensuing turmoil in the global market has highlighted the importance of African procurement institutions for the development of the African market.

Regulators and policymakers should focus on removing barriers that divide trade and investment flows between African economies, he said. African investors in one country should be able to invest wherever they see good opportunities, across the continent. The costs are significant as well as the fight against obstacles such as exchange controls.

Hopes for technology

Technology is well positioned to play an active role in bringing equity markets to African retail investors. The explosive growth of mobile phone technology across the continent lends itself to increased access. And while some of these challenges are surmountable, the first step for governments and policymakers is to start growing the economy.

Satchu is optimistic, especially as new types of businesses will hit the market. There’s an exciting new economy that’s come out of mobile phone technology, and there’s been a lot of venture capital seed fundraising. We look forward to these companies going public in the years to come.