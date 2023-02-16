Vast Solar goes public with NETC on the New York Stock Exchange as Vast







Press release: Australia’s clean energy industry got a boost after Vast Solara leader in concentrated solar thermal power (CSP), today announced its initial public offering through a business combination with Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC). While remaining based in Australia, the now merged entity will be called Vast and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol VSTE. NETC is a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd (Nabors) (NYSE: NBR), a leading provider of advanced technologies to the energy industry, located in more than 15 countries worldwide, providing contract services oil and gas drilling worth more than $3.5 billion. . This transaction underscores Nabors’ commitment to energy transition, extending its existing work on in-house technology development and venture capital investments in clean, foundational and scalable energy technologies, and provides the opportunity to leverage Nabors global supply chain, operational footprint, advanced engineering and manufacturing. capabilities, as well as its significant expertise in robotics and automation. Vasts CSP technology collects and stores energy from the sun during the day to deliver it anytime, making clean, reliable, 24-hour power a reality. Vast’s next-generation proprietary CSP system provides clean, dispatchable renewable energy for utility-scale power, process heat, and clean fuel applications. The proposed business combination will accelerate the global deployment of Australian-made, internationally award-winning CSP technology. Vast has deliberately sought to access foreign and domestic capital to help accelerate the development of this exciting industry. For Australia, the announcement has the potential to attract foreign investment, create jobs and reduce emissions. It could also catalyze a world-class CSP industry and help Australia become a clean energy exporting superpower. The support of the Australian Government has been essential in bringing Vast to this stage, and the transaction recognizes the strength and interest of the Australian renewable energy industry. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) continues to support Vast, its pipeline of Australian projects, including VS1 and SM1. The business combination will help bring international capital to these projects and support the growth of Vasts. ARENA has supported Vasts technology since 2012, including through $9.9 million in funding for the 1.1 MW CSP pilot plant in Jemalong, New South Wales. Announced this week, ARENA has approved $65 million in funding to Vast to build VS1, a first-of-its-kind 30 MW / 288 MWh Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) power plant in Port Augusta, South Australia. This project will create up to 450 jobs during the construction phase. Additionally, the Port Augusta Demonstration Plant will create up to 70 permanent jobs in manufacturing, plant operations and long-term maintenance roles. This month, Vast was selected to receive funding of A$19.48 million and €13.2 million from HyGATE, a collaboration between the Australian and German governments, for Solar Methanol 1 (SM1), a Vast-led consortium that will help decarbonize reducing industries, including shipping and aviation. In addition to the Australian government, Vast has worked with Australian research institutes and universities to develop and refine its cutting-edge technology. As a result, Vast expects its technology to play such an important role in the energy transition while ensuring that Australia shares the benefits of its clean technology innovation. Vast is currently working with state and federal governments to identify the site for its first full-scale manufacturing facility, which will produce CSP technology designed and manufactured by Vast in Australia.

