Virtualware will be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange





BILBAO, Spain, 16 Feb. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spanish technology company Virtualware, one of Europe’s leaders in the virtual reality industry, will be listed on the Paris Stock Exchange in the coming weeks.

To this end, it has already filed the corresponding application with Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange which brings together the stock exchanges of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan and Dublin. Virtualware, founded in 2004, is one of the pioneering companies in the field of Virtual Reality, where its team of more than 50 people has already developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has a North American office in Hamilton (Canada). For fifteen years, it has been developing immersive solutions geared towards the industrial world and its clientele includes multinationals and institutions such as GE Hitachi, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson. & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University or EAN University, to name a few. Following Euronext approval, the IPO will take place on the Access segment and follows a year and a half of preparation. Virtualware CEO Unai Extremo explained that “this is an important step on our company’s path to global growth and expansion, particularly in the US and European markets. The introduction on the stock exchange will strengthen our global position, increase our visibility and add a broader community of players to our mission.” At the end of 2021, the company, whose majority partners are its CEO Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera, its CTO or Chief Technology Officer, was recognized 14 months ago as the most innovative company in the world at the VR Awards. Its product VIROO, the world’s pioneering VR platform as a service (VRaaS), makes virtual reality accessible to businesses of all sizes and in all industries. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of remote multi-user virtual reality applications. VIROO received a patent in the United States and was named the best enterprise virtual reality solution at the VR Awards in 2019. The platform is already used by companies around the world and has been used to develop strategic projects for government departments defense or critical infrastructure training projects. VIROO aims to become the standard for the development of industrial virtual reality applications worldwide. Virtualware also participates in Evolv, a manufacturer of medical devices and digital health specializing in the development of rehabilitation solutions based on immersive technologies. According to the annual report published by the company at the end of 2022, the company has received ISO 27001 certification in recent months, signed contracts with leading international organizations, such as Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, Janssen, Invest WindsorEssex and l University of El Salvador. , and began to participate in events jointly with Microsoft in the United States. The company will announce the exact listing date and valuation in the coming weeks. Pictures: Photo of Unai Extremo, CEO

https://www.virtualwareco.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSC0703.jpg



Photo of the VIROO room in operation:

https://www.virtualwareco.com/viroo/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Spanish_Military_VR_Simulator_For_Medical_Training_VIROO_1024-1.jpg



Website:





Home



For more information, or interview requests with Unai Extremo, CEO of the company, please write to David Moreno, CMO ([email protected]), or Ramón Pedrosa, dircom ([email protected] ), or call us at +682643536.

