Tech glitches shouldn’t be the cause of stock market crashes these days





Did anyone else get a funny sense of deja vu when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suddenly canceled trades afterFailure with its opening auction triggered wild price swings at McDonalds and ExxonMobil? From Knight Capital in 2012 to Euronext in 2021, over the past decade, all kinds of Failure occurred and in each case investors could only respond based on what exchanges were willing to release. Last month’s incident at the NYSE was no different, but what can investors do with such limited vision? Far from being the first time, the incident was attributed to human error. Reports claim that the system connecting to the Chicago-based backup data center, which would have to be turned on and off manually when the market opened and closed, was not. As a result, the backup system was left running, and at 9:30 a.m. the next morning the system skipped the opening days of the auctions which fixed the prices and caused a brief crisis. Learn more – NYSE claims technical issue for early trading issues It’s clear thatFailureare a recurring nightmare for exchanges that propagate challenges from regulators, members, and ultimately overall confidence in the market. When a NYSE-like incident occurs, there is the inevitable knee-jerk reaction from global regulators to better monitor future situations as it affects transaction reporting obligations and broader market integrity issues. . Then there is the period of reviewing existing processes to understand in more detail what went wrong, before applying measures to reduce the risk of similar events occurring in the future. The problem is that there are already rules in place as well as a willingness on the part of the exchange community to adhere to them, so it is difficult to see what subsequent review processes will accomplish. The truth is that no matter how many examinations are done, they do not preventFailureto occur. The question is, why do they keep happening? After all theseFailureshould, in theory, take place much less frequently due to the significant technological advancements that have taken place across the industry. The answer may be that humans cannot keep up with the rate at which technology is advancing. The infrastructure that underpins global financial markets is so complex that it becomes unmanageable for the human brain. Perhaps our best hope is that computers will eventually become smart enough to sustain themselves. This means that when one thing or piece of information fails, it can affect hundreds, thousands or millions of other pieces of equipment. As we saw in the case of the NYSE, it’s not as simple as flipping a switch to turn things back on and get them up and running. The focus should be on upgrading existing technology to be better prepared for the next time something like this happens. The technology exists to help in these circumstances and should be deployed alongside market practices governed by rules defined by the regulator. Although we must accept that the technology breaks down from time to time, it can be upgraded and working to reduce the number of exchange failures that occur. Backups, automated alerts, and other features are prevalent in other industries to keep system administrators informed. So why isn’t this the case for exchanges with a market cap above $20 trillion?

