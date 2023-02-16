Will stock market volatility trigger claims against asset managers?

So far, volatile stock markets have not triggered higher claims activity for asset manager liability coverages.

But the types of investor complaints that lead to claims against fund managers often lag overall stock market performance, noted Reid Irwin, head of the executive risk and financial institutions practice at Hub International.

Most people don’t complain when everyone else is making money, he said Canadian underwriter. When the markets are down, that’s when you start to see those who are underperforming the market relative to others.

And that can trigger complaints.

Asset manager insurance covers a range of professional liabilities for fund managers, trustees, investment advisers and their supervisors. The policies also cover the cost of corrections for errors or other mishaps that occur while executing trades.

This covers investor complaints and covers [an asset managers] defense costs, he said. So legal bills to defend any kind of complaint and if there are any judgments that arise.

So far, Irwin noted, insurers’ reaction to equity market volatility and asset manager liability business class has been resilient.

It’s not an environment where carriers have cut coverage or raised prices at this point, Irwin said, which you say reflects the claims experience.

Market Outlook

What could change this is the late nature of price reports for specialist assets such as alternative or private equity investments (vs. equities).

If you have a standard stock portfolio, you see how it works [in real time]. But if you have private investments, there’s a lag in reporting compared to public markets, he said. Thus, investors will have to wait longer to see bad news for private investments.

Irwin points out that insurers do not get involved in asset manager compliance regimes, but noted that falling markets can increase investors’ perception of being placed in risky assets. This can be especially true if investors find themselves in possession of hard-to-sell investments.

[If] they’re locked into an investment that they believe was outside their risk tolerance, that’s where you see the complaints and that’s where you see the litigation, he said.

This means that insurers will want to see companies actively engage in know-your-customer procedures designed to ensure that asset managers truly understand investors’ needs. They also want to know about your product training to ensure managers understand which investments are appropriate for different types of clients.

It’s about making sure the due diligence is there and it’s not just a box-checking exercise, he said.

At this time, Irwin said the market for asset manager hedging is healthy and he does not anticipate any changes to the terms and conditions of the policy. This is partly thanks to the tendency of Canadian asset managers to avoid riskier trading practices seen in the US and some other markets.

This speaks to the quality of losses we are seeing in Canada [that were] not necessarily seeing the frequency of claims that our more contentious neighbors might see, he added.

All the noise we’ve seen in the financial markets [so far] has not, at this stage, led to a worsening of the loss ratio [or] loss rate for key carriers in space.

This article is an excerpt from the one that appeared in the February-March 2023 issue of Canadian underwriter. Featured image by iStock.com/Bet_Black