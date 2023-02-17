Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,606.42, down 113.97): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 99 cents, or 3.79%, to $27.12 on 26.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.34%, to $52.71 on 16.1 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.16, or 4.46%, to $24.85 on 12.6 million shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financial. Down 10 cents, or 3.65%, to $2.64 on 9.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 88 cents, or 1.89%, to $45.67 on 8.9 million shares. Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN). Real estate. Down three cents, or 0.13%, to $23.20 on 8.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Cenovus Energy Inc. Cenovus Energy Inc. Managing Director Alex Pourbaix will step down as CEO later this year to devote more time to his evolving role as a declared champion of the Canadian oil sands industry and its ambitions to decarbonization. The Calgary-based energy company said Thursday that Pourbaix, who has led Cenovus since November 2017, will become executive chairman, while chief operating officer Jon McKenzie will become CEO in a transition that will take place after the company's scheduled annual meeting. for April 26. In a conference call with analysts, Pourbaix said the change would allow him to focus his attention on external efforts, including working with all levels of government to advance oil and gas industry decarbonization goals. Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (TSX: CTC). Up $15.62, or 5.26%, at $312.50. Canadian Tire Corp. ltd. ended its centenary year with strong growth in its automotive business as demand for auto parts and services helped offset lower spending on non-essential items, the company said Thursday. The outstanding performance of its automotive division underscored greater consumer focus on essential goods and services across all of the company's banners as inflation erodes discretionary income in Canada. Canadian Tire, which includes its namesake Canadian Tire, PartSource, Marks and SportChek stores, said its consolidated comparable sales increased slightly in the fourth quarter, up 0.3% from strong gains in the same period a year ago. one year old. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 16, 2023.

