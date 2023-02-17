5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday February 16





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Get by The bulls are having an inconclusive week. Retail sales were warmer than expected on Wednesday, which should, in theory, stoke fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates until sentiment, uh, inflation improves. But stocks still ended the day higher, but not by large margins. Investors will mull over more economic data on Thursday: the January Producer Price Index report, which measures headline inflation; weekly jobless claims; and construction starts. Follow live market updates. 2. Electrical problem Ford employees produce the F-150 Lightning electric pickup on Dec. 13, 2022 at the automaker’s Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC). Michael Wayland | CNBC Ford halted production and shipments of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup after one of the vehicles caught fire earlier this month due to a battery issue, the company announced late Wednesday. Ford said he believes engineers have determined the cause of the fire and expects an investigation into the matter to be complete by the end of next week. Then Ford said it would make adjustments to the battery production process, which “could take a few weeks.” The developments come at a difficult time for Ford, which is trying to turn its business around after posting a net loss for 2022, while transitioning to electric vehicles. 3. Cisco steps in A sign bearing the logo of communications and security technology giant Cisco Systems Inc is seen outside one of its offices in San Jose, California, August 11, 2022. Paresh Dave | Reuters computer network company Cisco The stock saw a decent rise in after-hours trading after a strong earnings report. The company beat the high and low numbers, while increasing its guidance for the year. Cisco also said some of its logistics costs have gone down. Demand is also steady, Cisco said, even as other tech companies face falling demand for computers and pressures from a shrinking advertising market. But the company also reported some difficulties. For example, its hardware and software backlogs are still much higher than usual, and that’s due to limited supply availability, according to CFO Scott Herren. 4. Here’s who helped SBF get out on bail Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges following the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves following a hearing in federal court in Manhattan in New York, January 3, 2023. andrew kelly | Reuters Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was granted bail with the the help of two academics from Stanford University. One of them, Stanford Law School Dean Emeritus Larry Kramer, said he was close to SBF’s mother and father, who are law school professors. “Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried have been close friends of my wife and I since the mid-1990s,” Kramer told CNBC. Andreas Paepcke, a searcher at the school was the other guarantor whose name was under seal until a federal judge ruled otherwise, following a query from multiple media outlets, including CNBC. Paepcke did not respond to a request for comment. SBF, who was charged with massive fraud and conspiracy, was released on $250 million bail in December. His parents also vouched for him. 5. Sanders vs. Schultz Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L), Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Reuters (L) | Getty Images Howard Schultz will leave office soon Starbucks CEO for the third time, but Sen. Bernie Sanders still wants to drag him before lawmakers after the executive turned down an invitation to testify next month. While Sanders didn’t outright say he would try to subpoena Schultz, he did hint that it might be in the works. “One way or another, he will be there,” the senator told reporters on Wednesday. Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who favors unions, chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The panel has scheduled a March 9 hearing on Starbucks labor practices. Schultz, who is also a big shareholder in the coffee giant, has led Starbucks’ efforts to counter a push for unionization among its baristas, even as the company touts progressive initiatives. CNBC’s Sarah Min, Michael Wayland, Jordan Novet, Rohan Goswami and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

