Newly Issued C&DIs Provide Disclosure Guidelines on Pay-for-Performance Rules





On February 10, 2023, the staff (staff) of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (C&DI) relating to new SEC rules on the correlation between executive compensation and company performance (pay-versus-performance). As discussed in our previous client alert, SEC approved final rules on pay-for-performance disclosure in August 2022. Companies must comply with the new rules in proxy or disclosure statements for fiscal years ending on or after December 16, 2022. Calendar year corporations will first need to include this information in their proxy or information statement filings in 2023. The newly released C&DIs offer welcome guidance on pay-for-performance rules, just as most companies are beginning to draft their first disclosures. Here are some highlights of the new direction: Disclosure not required in Form 10-K . As was made clear in the adopting communiqué and the Dodd-Frank Act language, disclosure of pay versus performance under Regulation SK Section 402(v) is only required in proxy statements and disclosure statements that request executive compensation information and not in a Form 10-K. (Question 128D.01)

Adjustments for prior equity awards included . Equity adjustments required under section 402(v)(2)(iii)(C)(1) must include the change in value of any equity award held by a named executive (NEO), even if those awards were granted before the date the individual became a Named Executive Officer. This is the case even though the previously granted awards themselves should not be included in the 402(c) compensation summary table. (Question 128D.02)

No aggregation of adjustments in footnotes. The footnote required by section 402(v)(3) must include each of the separate categories deducted and added to arrive at the reported compensation and cannot aggregate amounts for pension plan adjustments pursuant to sections 402(v)(2)(iii) (B)(1)(i) (ii) or equity adjustments pursuant to sections 402(v)(2)(iii)(C)(1)(i) (vi). Note that after the first year of presenting pay for performance, the company is usually required to include the footnote only for the most recent year. (Question 128D.04)

The peer group does not have to be the one used in the benchmarking. The peer group used to calculate the 402(v)(2)(iv) peer group shareholder return can be any peer group the company actually uses to help determine compensation of executives and discloses it in its Compensation Analysis and Discussion (CD&A), even if this peer group is not used for benchmarking as described in Section 402(b)(2)(xiv) of the SK regulations. (Question 128D.05)

Measurement period for new trading companies. For the purposes of the shareholder return calculations required in the pay-for-performance table, staff provided conflicting guidance regarding which companies begin trading due to bankruptcy and which begin trading due to an initial public offering. Calculations of shareholder return are intended to be made in a manner consistent with the calculations made for the performance chart under Section 201(e) and C&DI 106.09 under Section 201(e) is explicit that a company should start these yield calculations based on the closing price on the first day of trading. Until the SEC clarifies this disparity, we believe the best approach is to start with the closing price on the first day of trading (which will be your 10-K performance chart) and note this assumption. (Questions 128D.06 and 228D.01)

Net revenue. For the purposes of the pay-for-performance table, the net income shown must be the net income as it appears on this line of the financial statements and cannot be adjusted, even if the adjusted amount is derived from the net income and appears also on the face of the financial statements. So, for example, a company cannot use net income from continuing operations or net income from controlling interests to satisfy the requirement to show net income in the pay-performance table. (Question 128D.08)

Measure selected by the company derived from a required measure. Although a company is not permitted to use net income or shareholder return as a measure chosen by the company, a company may use a measure derived from net income or shareholder return. (Question 128D.09)

Stock price as a company-selected metric. Share price can be used as a company-chosen measure only if a company actually uses it as a compensation plan indicator to link company performance to executive compensation (as, for example, in the case of an incentive plan that uses the share price as an indicator to determine the amount of a bonus pool). If the only effect of stock price on an executive's compensation is to increase or decrease the value of his or her stock holdings, then stock price cannot be used as an executive's chosen measure. company, even if the company has no other company-chosen measures to include in the pay-for-performance table. (Question 128D.10)

No Multi-year measure selected by the company. The measure selected by the company cannot be measured over multiple years, even if the measurement period ends with the most recently disclosed fiscal year. For example, if three-year revenue growth is used in a long-term incentive plan, that metric cannot be used as the company's selected metric for the purposes of the pay-for-performance table. (Question 128D.11)

Several PEOs. Under the new rules, if a company has more than one chief executive officer (PEO) in a given year, each PEO's compensation must be disclosed in a separate column of the pay-for-performance table. However, Staff will not object if a company aggregates PEO compensation for purposes of descriptions of the relationship between PEO compensation actually paid and shareholder return, net income, or a measure selected by the company, whether that the aggregation is not misleading. (Question 128D.13) For more information on these C&DIs or any related questions, please contact a member of the representation of public companies Or employee benefits and compensation practices.

