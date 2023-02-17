Strawberry Fields REIT to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange





SOUTH BEND, IN /ACCESSWIRE/February 16, 2023 / (OTCQX:STRW) – Strawberry Fields REIT (the “Company”), owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and acute long-term care hospitals throughout the Midwestern and Southern United States, announced today that it will officially begin trading on the New York American Stock Exchange (“NYSE American”) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol “STRW”. The company started trading on the OTCQX market in September 2022, a goal that was set when the company was founded. “My partners and I aspired to be listed on a national stock exchange when we laid the foundations of the company. We have invested a lot of time and energy building our company and credit our dedication and hard work to reaching this important milestone,” said the company’s President and CEO. CEO Moishe Gubin. The company’s genesis began in 2004, with its predecessors spending a decade assembling a portfolio of 33 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana and Illinois. Expansion continued, with growth in asset classes, regional footprint and number of locations. Today, the company has 86 facilities in nine states. In line with its investment guidelines, the Company expects continued and controlled growth in its current regions and expansion into new states. “Starting trading on the OTCQX was the perfect way to enter the public markets. We are excited to move trading to the US NYSE and believe this will serve to enhance our ability to grow our portfolio to serve a population We would like to thank the OTCQX for allowing us access to the public markets and the NYSE American for inviting us to list on their exchange,” Gubin added. Strawberry Fields REIT currently owns and leases properties in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Media Contact Pam Flores

[email protected]

773/218-9260 SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT

