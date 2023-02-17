US Files Complaint Against Telemarketers and Illegal Telecom Service Providers Robocall | Takeover bid





The Department of Justice, in conjunction with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), today announced a civil action against several corporations and individuals charged with alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR). as part of telemarketing campaigns that illegally bombarded American consumers with millions of robocalls. According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, defendant telecommunications service companies Stratics Networks, Inc. and Netlatitude Inc., as well as defendant Kurt Hannigan, president of Netlatitudes, violated the TSR by providing substantial assistance and support in the form of technology services to telemarketers who illegally called consumers with robocalls delivering pre-recorded marketing messages, called numbers listed in the National Do Not Call Registry, and misidentified the seller of the goods and services marketed. These so-called robocalls include many ringless voicemail messages delivered to consumers without their phones ringing. The lawsuit also charges several other defendants who allegedly used Stratics Networks, Inc.’s ringless voicemail platform to illegally telesell credit card debt relief services. According to the complaint, defendants Tek Ventures, LLC (also doing business as Provident Solutions), Atlas Marketing Partners, Inc., Atlas Investment Ventures, LLC, Eric Petersen and Todd DiRoberto (who are co-owners of these three companies), Kasm, and Kenan Azzeh (owner and director of Kasm) violated FTC law by misrepresenting the terms and results of their debt relief services. These defendants also violated the TSR by making these false statements, failing to clearly and accurately identify the seller of their services, and calling consumers with pre-recorded messages without first obtaining their consent. The complaint also alleges that defendants Tek Ventures, LLC, Atlas Marketing Partners, Inc., Atlas Investment Ventures, LLC, Eric Petersen, Todd DiRoberto and two other defendants Ace Business Solutions LLC and its owner and director Sandra Barnes violated the TSR by requesting and receiving payments from their customers for debt relief before renegotiating or otherwise changing the terms of those customers’ debts. The complaint seeks a permanent injunction to restrain the defendants from future violations, as well as monetary civil penalties and remedies to repair the harm caused to consumers. Two defendants in this action, Kasm and its owner and manager Kenan Azzeh, have accepted entry of a court order that resolves the claims against them. The stipulated order, if granted by the court, would bar these defendants from further violations and impose a monetary judgment of $3,380,000, suspended at $7,500 due to their limited ability to pay. The Justice Department is committed to preventing individuals and businesses from making illegal robocalls and peddling predatory debt relief services, said Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, Chief of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice. We will continue to work with the FTC to enforce the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule against those who use deceptive sales tactics to prey on consumers. This case targets the ecosystem of companies that engage in illegal telemarketing to deceive financially distressed U.S. consumers, said Director Samuel Levine of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau. The FTC will continue to take aggressive action to protect consumers from the scourge of illegal robocalls. Lead Attorney Daniel K. Crane-Hirsch and Attorneys Matthew A. Robinson and Zachary A. Dietert of the Civil Divisions Consumer Protection Branch, in conjunction with staff from the FTC’s Marketing Practices Division, are suing the case. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit its website at https://www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. For more information about the FTC, visit its website at https://www.FTC.gov. A complaint is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court.

