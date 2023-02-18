SEC Adopts T+1 Regulation Effective May 2024





The SEC has adopted a final rule shorten the standard settlement cycle for most securities transactions from two business days (T+2) to one business day following the trade date (T+1). Many market participants had preferred a September 3, 2024 compliance date (falling on the Tuesday after Labor Day) to allow more time to prepare for the transition to the shortened cycle, but the SEC adopted a compliance date. to May 28, 2024 (the Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend), a two-month extension of the proposed rule. The final rule aims to benefit investors by reducing credit, market and liquidity risk arising from unsettled securities transactions. As part of the shortening of the settlement period, the final rule also adds procedural requirements for dealers regarding attributions, confirmations and affirmations, as well as record keeping requirements for registered investment advisers. Shortened settlement cycle Rule 15c6-1 currently requires most broker-to-dealer trades to settle by T+2, and this requirement has been gradually shortened from T+5 over the past few decades. Transactions in certain securities such as government bonds, commercial paper and certain investments in limited partnerships are exempt from the rule. For firm commitment offers priced after 4:30 p.m. EST, the current rules default to a T+4 cycle, although in practice most equity and equity-linked offers settle on T+3. The default rule for most securities transactions is T+1 . Amended Rule 15c6-1(a) requires that most broker-to-dealer trades settle before T+1, subject to the exceptions provided by Rule 15c6-1(b). These exceptions now include securities swaps, and unlike other aspects of the rule, the exception for securities swaps comes into effect on the effective date of the final rule, well before the compliance date. from May 2024.

. Amended Rule 15c6-1(a) requires that most broker-to-dealer trades settle before T+1, subject to the exceptions provided by Rule 15c6-1(b). These exceptions now include securities swaps, and unlike other aspects of the rule, the exception for securities swaps comes into effect on the effective date of the final rule, well before the compliance date. from May 2024. Firm commitment subscription pricing after 4:30 p.m. EST, settlement changed from T+4 to T+2 . The proposed rule would have eliminated the expressly longer settlement period under Rule 15c6-1(c) for firm commitment offers priced after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, subject to the continued availability of the override provision discussed below. As a result, by default, firm commitment offers priced after market close should have closed the next day, which would have shortened the normal settlement cycle for equity and equity-linked offerings ( usually priced after market close) from three days to one day. The final rule retains the 15c6-1(c) rule, but shortens the default settlement cycle to T+2 for these transactions.

. The proposed rule would have eliminated the expressly longer settlement period under Rule 15c6-1(c) for firm commitment offers priced after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, subject to the continued availability of the override provision discussed below. As a result, by default, firm commitment offers priced after market close should have closed the next day, which would have shortened the normal settlement cycle for equity and equity-linked offerings ( usually priced after market close) from three days to one day. The final rule retains the 15c6-1(c) rule, but shortens the default settlement cycle to T+2 for these transactions. Notwithstanding provision. The final rule retains the so-called override provision, which provides flexibility by allowing parties to a transaction to agree that the settlement date may be later than T+1, provided the agreement is express and entered into at the time of the transaction. The provision provides welcome and ongoing flexibility for many debt deals and other deals involving complex documentation that would make T+1 settlement impossible. We expect securities transactions that settle on a cycle longer than T+1 to continue to include information alerting investors to this fact in offering documents, as is currently the practice. All parties involved in the closing process of securities offerings that settle on a standard T+1 settlement cycle (or T+2 for firm commitment offerings priced after market) will also face a period shorter time to prepare for closing. The SEC has indicated that it will continue to review the feasibility of moving to T+0 settlement (i.e. settlement before the end of the trading day) in the future and will seek to raise the challenges associated with market participants. Same day allocations and confirmations Investment managers who simultaneously execute bulk trades for the accounts of multiple clients must provide post-trade underlying account assignment instructions to the broker or custodian before such trades can be settled. Similarly, certain transactions, primarily involving institutional transactions, require a post-trade exchange of confirmations and affirmations, so that parties can compare transaction details and facilitate settlement with third-party custodians. These processes are often, but not always, complete on the trade date. In order to facilitate T+1 settlement, the final rule requires a broker to either (i) enter into written agreements, or (ii) establish, maintain and enforce reasonably designed written policies and procedures, in either case to ensure the completion of allocations, confirmations and affirmations as soon as possible and no later than the trade end date. The final rule also amends Rule 204-2 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to require investment advisers to make and retain records of confirmations and time-stamped attributions and affirmations, in respect of transactions subject to the requirements of Rule 15c6-2(a). Impact on other rules Reducing the standard settlement cycle to T+1 will have tracking effects on various other market rules or practices that are themselves tied to the standard settlement cycle, close or settlement date, generally reducing these timeframes of a day. These include: Closing requirements fail to deliver trades within a certain number of days of settlement date under Regulation SHO and Rule 15c3-3(m);

Delivery of Rule 10b-10 confirmations, which must occur at or before the completion of a trade;

A tighter deadline for the obligation to submit prospectuses;

The time within which a broker-dealer must obtain cash payment or margin from a client for a securities transaction under Regulation T; And

Various self-regulatory organizations and other rules referencing Rule 15c6-1 time limit or due process settlement. Although the SEC considered some of these tracking effects, it decided not to enact related rule changes, in part believing that the period until the compliance date allows sufficient time for players market to accommodate the shortened settlement cycle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.davispolk.com/insights/client-update/sec-adopts-t1-settlement-effective-may-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos